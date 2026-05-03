SRH Vs KKR Toss Update, IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad Batting First - Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
SRH meet KKR in match 45 of the Indian Premier League 2026
SRH won the toss and opted to bat first
Check playing XI and impact subs for both teams
Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and opted to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Riding a strong five-match winning streak, SRH will look to continue their dominant run and push towards the top of the points table.
Pat Cummins’ side boasts a power-packed batting lineup featuring Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen, all capable of taking the game away early. Meanwhile, KKR, led by Ajinkya Rahane, come into this clash with renewed confidence after back-to-back wins, keeping their playoff hopes alive.
The pitch is expected to be flat and batting-friendly, making the toss decision crucial. With Manish Pandey returning to the XI and Rinku Singh in good form, KKR will aim to counter SRH’s momentum in what promises to be a high-scoring contest.
SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bat first.
SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga
Who won the toss in SRH vs KKR IPL 2026 match?
Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss in SRH vs KKR IPL 2026 match.