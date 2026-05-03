SRH Vs KKR Toss Update, IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad Batting First - Check Playing XIs

SRH opt to bat first against KKR in IPL 2026 clash as Sunrisers chase sixth win, with Manish Pandey returning and both teams eyeing crucial points

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SRH Vs KKR Toss Update, IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad Batting First - Check Playing XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Pat Cummins, right and Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane shake hands after the coin toss during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad, India, Sunday, May 3, 2026 (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • SRH meet KKR in match 45 of the Indian Premier League 2026

  • SRH won the toss and opted to bat first

  • Check playing XI and impact subs for both teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and opted to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Riding a strong five-match winning streak, SRH will look to continue their dominant run and push towards the top of the points table.

Pat Cummins’ side boasts a power-packed batting lineup featuring Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen, all capable of taking the game away early. Meanwhile, KKR, led by Ajinkya Rahane, come into this clash with renewed confidence after back-to-back wins, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

The pitch is expected to be flat and batting-friendly, making the toss decision crucial. With Manish Pandey returning to the XI and Rinku Singh in good form, KKR will aim to counter SRH’s momentum in what promises to be a high-scoring contest.

SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bat first.

Also Check: SRH Vs KKR Live Score

SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga

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SRH will take on KKR in match 45 of IPL 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, May 3. - Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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Q

Who won the toss in SRH vs KKR IPL 2026 match?

A

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss in SRH vs KKR IPL 2026 match.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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