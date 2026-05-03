SRH Vs KKR Toss Update, IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad Batting First - Check Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Pat Cummins, right and Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane shake hands after the coin toss during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad, India, Sunday, May 3, 2026 (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Pat Cummins, right and Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane shake hands after the coin toss during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad, India, Sunday, May 3, 2026 (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)