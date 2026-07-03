No Drama This Time: Swiatek Finds Her Rhythm To Dismantle Pliskova At Wimbledon
Iga Swiatek Vs Karolina Pliskova Match Gallery, Wimbledon 2026: Defending champion Swiatek cruised into the third round of the Ladies' Singles with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over 2021 runner-up Karolina Pliskova on Centre Court. Following a tearful, three-set battle in her opening match, the Polish third seed found her rhythm and composure, completing the rout in just 69 minutes. In a dominant display, she served well, winning 70% of her first-serve points and 83% on second. Despite a brief 2-0 lead for the 34-year-old Czech in the second set, Swiatek replied with purpose, breaking back immediately to seal what she called "a normal day at the office". Pliskova, in contrast, struggled to find answers on grass after missing months with an ankle injury sustained at the US Open 2024. Next, the 25-year-old from Warsaw continues her title defence against Alexandra Eala, the Filipina sensation who defeated Maya Joint in three sets. See the best photos from the Swiatek vs Pliskova tennis match here:
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