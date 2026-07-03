Eala Settles Score With Joint At Wimbledon, On Collision Course With Champion Swiatek
Alexandra Eala Vs Maya Joint Match Gallery, Wimbledon 2026: Eala defeated Joint 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the second round of the Ladies' Singles. The 29th-seeded Filipina bounced back after dropping the first set to the unseeded Australian, who was riding high on confidence after upsetting Serena Williams in her opening match. The victory was highly emotional for Eala, as it allowed her to settle a bitter score by avenging a heartbreaking defeat to Joint in the Eastbourne final last season. Then, she wasted four match points in the 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 loss. Now, with this hard-fought comeback, the 21-year-old has carved her name into tennis lore by becoming the first player from the Philippines to reach the third round of a Grand Slam in the Open era. Up next, Eala faces an immense challenge as she is scheduled to battle the defending Wimbledon champion, Polish superstar Iga Swiatek, who defeated Karolina Pliskova in straight sets. See the best photos from the Eala vs Joint tennis match here:
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