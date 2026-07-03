Eala Settles Score With Joint At Wimbledon, On Collision Course With Champion Swiatek

Alexandra Eala Vs Maya Joint Match Gallery, Wimbledon 2026: Eala defeated Joint 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the second round of the Ladies' Singles. The 29th-seeded Filipina bounced back after dropping the first set to the unseeded Australian, who was riding high on confidence after upsetting Serena Williams in her opening match. The victory was highly emotional for Eala, as it allowed her to settle a bitter score by avenging a heartbreaking defeat to Joint in the Eastbourne final last season. Then, she wasted four match points in the 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 loss. Now, with this hard-fought comeback, the 21-year-old has carved her name into tennis lore by becoming the first player from the Philippines to reach the third round of a Grand Slam in the Open era. Up next, Eala faces an immense challenge as she is scheduled to battle the defending Wimbledon champion, Polish superstar Iga Swiatek, who defeated Karolina Pliskova in straight sets. See the best photos from the Eala vs Joint tennis match here:

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Alexandra Eala Vs Maya Joint wimbledon tennis highlights
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines celebrates winning the second round women's singles match against Maya Joint of Australia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Alexandra Eala Vs Maya Joint wimbledon tennis
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines celebrates winning the second round women's singles match against Maya Joint of Australia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Alexandra Eala Vs Maya Joint wimbledon tennis 2026
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines serves during the second round women's singles match against Maya Joint of Australia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Maya Joint wimbledon tennis highlights
Maya Joint of Australia returns the ball during the second round women's singles match against Alexandra Eala of the Philippines at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Alexandra Eala wimbledon tennis 2026 highlights
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines serves the ball during the second round women's singles match against Maya Joint of Australia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Alexandra Eala Vs Maya Joint 2026 wimbledon game
Maya Joint of Australia returns the ball during the second round women's singles match against Alexandra Eala of the Philippines at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Alexandra Eala Vs Maya Joint wimbledon tennis photos
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines gestures during the second round women's singles match against Maya Joint of Australia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Alexandra Eala 2026 wimbledon tennis photo
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines returns the ball during the second round women's singles match against Maya Joint of Australia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Alexandra Eala wimbledon womens singles tennis
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines arrives for the second round women's singles match against Maya Joint of Australia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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