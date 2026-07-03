Bird's The Word: Zverev Flies Past Royer At Wimbledon

Alexander Zverev Vs Valentin Royer Match Gallery, Wimbledon 2026: Second seed Zverev advanced to the third round by defeating Valentin Royer in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3, 7-6(3). The reigning French Open champion showed complete authority on Court One, racing through the first two sets in just over an hour. Despite a self-described poor opening by Royer, who jokingly called a stray bird on the court "the highlight of his first set," the 25-year-old Frenchman fought back from a break down to force a third-set tiebreak before Zverev sealed his 50th tour-level grass victory with an ace. An interesting narrative of this Grand Slam event is that Zverev is battling a known grass allergy while seeking his first quarter-final appearance at the All England Club, an evident career anomaly for the German. Next up, the 29-year-old faces American Marcos Giron, who defeated another Frenchman, Quentin Halys, for a place in the last 16. See the best photos from the Zverev vs Royer tennis match here:

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Alexander Zverev Vs Valentin Royer wimbledon tennis highlights
Alexander Zverev of Germany celebrates his victory against Valentin Royer of France in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Alexander Zverev Vs Valentin Royer wimbledon tennis
Alexander Zverev of Germany returns the ball to Valentin Royer of France in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Alexander Zverev Vs Valentin Royer wimbledon tennis highlights
Spectators cool themselves with a hand fan as they watch the second round men's singles match between Alexander Zverev of Germany and Valentin Royer of France, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Alexander Zverev Vs Valentin Royer
Valentin Royer of France reacts after a point against Alexander Zverev of Germany in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Alexander Zverev Vs Valentin Royer wimbledon 2026
Alexander Zverev of Germany returns the ball to Valentin Royer of France in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Alexander Zverev Vs Valentin Royer wimbledon tennis
Valentin Royer of France plays a backhand against Alexander Zverev of Germany in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026 | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Valentin Royer vs Zverev 2026
Valentin Royer of France plays a forehand against Alexander Zverev of Germany in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Alexander Zverev 50th grass court win
Alexander Zverev of Germany plays a forehand against Valentin Royer of France in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Alexander Zverev Vs Valentin Royer Wimbledon 2026 photos day 4
Alexander Zverev of Germany returns the ball to Valentin Royer of France in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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