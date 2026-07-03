Bird's The Word: Zverev Flies Past Royer At Wimbledon
Alexander Zverev Vs Valentin Royer Match Gallery, Wimbledon 2026: Second seed Zverev advanced to the third round by defeating Valentin Royer in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3, 7-6(3). The reigning French Open champion showed complete authority on Court One, racing through the first two sets in just over an hour. Despite a self-described poor opening by Royer, who jokingly called a stray bird on the court "the highlight of his first set," the 25-year-old Frenchman fought back from a break down to force a third-set tiebreak before Zverev sealed his 50th tour-level grass victory with an ace. An interesting narrative of this Grand Slam event is that Zverev is battling a known grass allergy while seeking his first quarter-final appearance at the All England Club, an evident career anomaly for the German. Next up, the 29-year-old faces American Marcos Giron, who defeated another Frenchman, Quentin Halys, for a place in the last 16. See the best photos from the Zverev vs Royer tennis match here:
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE