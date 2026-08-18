India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test 2026: Dinesh Chandimal Hospitalized for Scans After Heavy Fall

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Sri Lanka veteran Dinesh Chandimal was rushed to the hospital for precautionary scans after suffering a heavy shoulder fall while fielding on Day 4 of the Galle Test leaving the hosts anxious about his availability for the rest of the match

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India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test 2026 Dinesh Chandimal Injury Report Galle
Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal leaves the field after being injured during the day four of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Sri Lanka veteran Dinesh Chandimal was hospitalized for scans after suffering a heavy shoulder fall

  • The 36-year-old sustained the injury while diving to save a boundary during India's second innings

  • The hosts face a major blow as they await medical reports on his availability for the rest of the Test and WTC campaign

Sri Lanka suffered a severe personnel and psychological blow on Day 4 of the first Test against India at the Galle International Stadium, as experienced veteran batter Dinesh Chandimal was rushed to a local hospital for precautionary scans following a heavy, awkward fall on the field.

The unfortunate incident unfolded during the tense fourth over of India's second innings as the hosts attempted to choke the run flow and break through India's resilient batting lineup. Chandimal, patrolling the deep midwicket boundary, spotted a sharp stroke off the bat of KL Rahul racing towards the gap.

Demonstrating immense commitment, the 36-year-old launched into a high-speed sprint toward deep square leg, throwing himself into a desperate full-length dive just inches before the advertising cushions. While he successfully clawed the ball back to save two vital runs for his side, his momentum carried him over in a brutal, uncontrolled tumble.

Chandimal absorbed the entire force of the crash directly onto his right shoulder and neck as his upper body twisted unnaturally against the hard turf. Instantly showing signs of acute distress, he remained grounded, clutching his head, neck, and shoulder in severe pain.

Medical staff and team physios sprinted across the boundary ropes to attend to the senior pro. Following a tense evaluation on the field, Chandimal was assisted to his feet and walked off gingerly, visibly shaken and holding his arm in support, with substitute fielder Pasindu Sooriyabandara taking his place on the field.

Related Content
India's Manav Suthar, right, celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Pasindu Sooriyabandara during the day four of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026 - (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal in a practice session a day ahead of the first cricket test match against India in Galle, Sri Lanka. - Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo
India's Kuldeep Yadav, left, and Prasidh Krishna walk back to the pavilion at the end of the second day's play during the first Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka. - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
India's Devdutt Padikkal stands on the field before play resumes on the second day of the first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026. - (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) later issued a statement confirming that Chandimal was transferred off-premise for a series of precautionary scans to rule out a fracture or severe ligament damage to his shoulder joint.

The timing of the injury could hardly be worse for the hosts. Having already been dismissed for a low score of 4 runs in Sri Lanka's first innings, Chandimal's calming presence, tactical acumen, and grit in the middle-order are virtually irreplaceable as the team fights to stay competitive in the match.

. With a grueling ICC World Test Championship cycle underway, team management, teammates, and fans alike will keep an anxious vigil as they await the medical report to determine the veteran's immediate availability for the remainder of the Test.

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