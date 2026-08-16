IND Vs SL Highlights, 1st Test Day 2: Devdutt Padikkal’s 167, Dhruv Jurel’s Fifty Power India To 460/9 At Stumps

Devdutt Padikkal delivered a standout performance on the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Cricket Stadium, anchoring India's innings with a magnificent, unbeaten 131 off 178 balls. Walking in at number three following an early run-out, Padikkal displayed exceptional composure and technical mastery against both pace and spin on a rain-interrupted day. He stitched together a crucial 150-run partnership with KL Rahul before bringing up his landmark maiden Test century in 134 deliveries. His fluent knock—featuring 12 fours and a six—not only marked his first three-figure score in international red-ball cricket but also historic timing, making him only the second Indian to score an international century on Independence Day and steering India to a commanding 288 for 2 at stumps alongside an unbeaten Rishabh Pant.