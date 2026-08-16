IND Vs SL Highlights, 1st Test Day 2: Devdutt Padikkal’s 167, Dhruv Jurel’s Fifty Power India To 460/9 At Stumps

IND Vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Greetings
Good morning cricket fans! We're back with the live coverage of Day 2 of the first Test match between India and Sri Lanka in Galle on Sunday, August 16. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
IND Vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Live Streaming Details
The 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website in India. The live action of Day 2 will begin at 10:00 AM IST.
IND Vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Padikkal Stands Tall
Devdutt Padikkal delivered a standout performance on the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Cricket Stadium, anchoring India's innings with a magnificent, unbeaten 131 off 178 balls. Walking in at number three following an early run-out, Padikkal displayed exceptional composure and technical mastery against both pace and spin on a rain-interrupted day. He stitched together a crucial 150-run partnership with KL Rahul before bringing up his landmark maiden Test century in 134 deliveries. His fluent knock—featuring 12 fours and a six—not only marked his first three-figure score in international red-ball cricket but also historic timing, making him only the second Indian to score an international century on Independence Day and steering India to a commanding 288 for 2 at stumps alongside an unbeaten Rishabh Pant.
IND Vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Hosts Need To Step Up
Sri Lanka’s bowling attack endured a largely frustrating outing on Day 1 at the Galle International Stadium, struggling to extract consistent penetration or sustained pressure on a placid surface. While veteran left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya was heavily relied upon—bowling 24 overs and picking up the lone success by dismissing skipper Shubman Gill—the rest of the spin and pace units failed to contain India’s fluent partnerships. Debutant off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha leaked 98 runs across his 21 overs, and fast bowlers Asitha Fernando and Lahiru Kumara found little assistance with either pace or movement, allowing India to comfortably cruise to 288 for 2 by stumps.
IND Vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Misfiring Gill Misses Opportunity
India captain Shubman Gill endured a disappointing outing on Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, falling cheaply for 16 runs off 28 balls. Although Gill started brightly by playing a couple of elegant cover drives, his innings was cut short when he attempted to take on left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya. Mistiming a lofted shot against the turn on a flat batting pitch, Gill offered a catch to Lahiru Udara at mid-off, providing Sri Lanka with a breakthrough and drawing widespread scrutiny over his shot selection.
IND Vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Rahul Walked Off On Day 1
KL Rahul was forced to retire hurt on 77 off 162 balls due to severe cramps and physical exhaustion during the final session on Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Having diligently anchored India's innings through more than two sessions, the vice-captain was visibly struggling to grip his bat as muscle spasms affected his hands and legs shortly after tea. His unfortunate departure brought a premature end to a magnificent 150-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal, leaving India at 197 for 1 and requiring assistance from the team physio as he walked off to the pavilion.
IND Vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: It Is Raining At Galle
Day 2 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Galle International Cricket Stadium has hit a frustrating roadblock as persistent rain forced a delayed start, bringing immediate anxiety to cricket fans eager to watch the action resume. With India comfortably placed at 288 for 2 following Devdutt Padikkal's unbeaten century on the opening day, the untimely downpour has forced the groundstaff to rush the covers onto the square. Both teams and spectators now face an anxious wait in the pavilion, hoping the weather clears up quickly so play can get underway and the crucial morning session can be salvaged.
IND Vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: No Sign Of Respite
Persistent rain has once again thrown a wrench into the schedule at Galle, with a heavy downpour making a timely start highly unlikely. Much like the previous day, the entire ground remains securely under wraps as the rain continues to pelt down relentlessly. While an early start had been planned to make up for lost time, those hopes have now been washed out alongside a grim weather forecast for the rest of the day, leaving players and fans facing another frustrating wait.
IND Vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Rain Restarts After A Small Window
Just as hopes of a resumption rose with the rain finally stopping and the groundstaff preparing to peel back the covers at the Galle International Cricket Stadium, the weather cruelly turned again. True to the unpredictable nature of tropical downpours, a fresh drizzle has set in, signaling what looks to be a frustrating stop-start day for players and fans alike.
IND Vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Rain Stops, Puddles Form
Although the rain has finally ceased, extensive puddles have accumulated on top of the protective sheets, meaning a prompt resumption is off the table. Groundstaff are now cautiously stepping onto the outfield to clear away the weighted tyres before they can begin the slow process of peeling back the covers.
IND Vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Covers Are Coming Off
With the rain finally coming to a halt and the sun making a welcome appearance, the ground staff have wasted no time getting to work. The latest update from the venue confirms that the covers are officially coming off, raising hopes for a prompt resumption of play.
IND Vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Drizzle Is Back
Just as the covers were coming off, an abrupt change of heart saw the stumps unplugged and the protective sheets rolled right back on. While there isn't a drop of rain falling at the moment, the groundsmen are trusting their instincts once more—having famously read the skies spot-on yesterday to protect the outfield just before a spectacular downpour. Their sharp foresight previously salvaged a good chunk of afternoon play, and everyone will be hoping their weather-sniffing expertise pays off again.
IND Vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Early Lunch Taken
With the rain finally clearing and the covers being rolled off once more, the lunch break has been wrapped up. Play is tentatively scheduled to resume for the second session at 12:20 PM, pending a final inspection of the ground conditions. Fortunately, the afternoon radar looks much more promising, raising hopes for a full and uninterrupted block of action after a frustrating morning session that was completely washed out.
IND Vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Covers Back On
Despite a brief spell of bright sunshine, the protective covers are right back on the pitch as a menacing dark cloud rolls in over the venue. Ground staff are quickly wheeling in heavy tyres to anchor down the sheets against the looming threat. It appears those stormy clouds simply took a lunch break and have now returned for a second shift.
IND Vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Inspection To Follow
The rain has completely cleared up, and pitch officials are scheduled to carry out a formal ground inspection at 1:40 PM. This ongoing meteorological hide-and-seek has turned the afternoon into a frustrating cat-and-mouse game between the groundstaff and the skies. Just as the covers come off, threatening clouds loom back into view, keeping everyone on edge as fleeting spells of sunshine are swiftly chased away by fresh downpours.
IND Vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Sun Shines
The covers have largely been pulled back, bright sunshine has broken through, and the Indian coaching staff have taken over the practice strip. Meanwhile, Morne Morkel and Gary Kirsten are keeping things loose by tossing a rugby ball back and forth.
IND Vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Revised Start Time Arrives
Good news for cricket fans as the rain has cleared, with play officially set to resume at 14:15. The covers are fully off, and players are gearing up for the action to get back underway.
IND Vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Covers Back On
Just as players were stepping onto the field for their warm-ups, groundstaff abruptly yanked the stumps and scrambled to pull the covers back on. After two hours of hopeful blue skies, the rain returned with cruel timing right on the cusp of the restart, turning the weather into a frustrating farce.
IND Vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Rain Bid Goodbye Another Time
The groundstaff are back out on the field peeling the covers right off once more. With bright sunshine breaking through the clouds, the latest restart is locked in for 14:35.
IND Vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Nuwantha Strikes With Second New Ball
Rishabh Pant's aggressive knock comes to an end as he charges down the track and holes out to mid-off for 39, falling to Keshara Nuwantha just before the close of the over. With India losing a wicket, KL Rahul makes his way back to the crease, returning to action after recovering from his injury to face the newly taken second new ball.
IND Vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Nuwantha Removes KL Rahul
KL Rahul's vigil comes to a disappointing end as he falls for 82, chipping a sharp turning delivery straight to short leg off Keshara Nuwantha. Trapped by extra bounce and significant spin that cramped him for room, Rahul was forced into an awkward wristy flick and could only watch in disbelief as he walked off.
IND Vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Padikkal Throws Wicket
Devdutt Padikkal's magnificent innings comes to an end on 167 as he is brilliantly stumped off Prabath Jayasuriya. Venturing down the track too early, Padikkal was beaten by a quick, flat delivery outside off, allowing Niroshan Dickwella to whip off the bails instantly. The left-hander walks off to a standing ovation from the crowd and warm applause from his teammates after a stellar 230-ball knock.
IND Vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Tea Break Called
Sri Lanka fought back hard during a lively afternoon session on Day 2, claiming three crucial wickets after play finally resumed following a lengthy rain delay.
Devdutt Padikkal and Rishabh Pant initially played with caution against a much tighter Lankan bowling attack, but the breakthrough arrived as soon as the second new ball was taken. Pant fell for 39 trying to launch debutant Keshara Nuwantha, holing out to mid-off, before a returning KL Rahul—back in action after retiring hurt on Day 1—was undone by sharp turn and bounce, edging to short leg off Nuwantha for 82.
The biggest scalp belonged to Prabath Jayasuriya, who brilliantly outfoxed Padikkal with a quick, flat delivery to have the centurion stumped. Padikkal's magnificent knock thus ended at 167, bringing a halt to a masterclass that had looked destined for a double hundred. Despite losing three wickets in the session, India sits on a commanding total and will now aim to push past 450 in the final session starting at 16:20.
IND Vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Nuwantha Scalps Another Wicket
Ravindra Jadeja's stay comes to an end as he is trapped lbw by Keshara Nuwantha for 13 off 25 balls. Playing down the wrong line against a slider from round the wicket, Jadeja missed the inside edge and was pinned plumb in front. Though he immediately sent it to the review, ball-tracking confirmed it was clipping leg stump, keeping the umpire's decision intact and handing Nuwantha his third wicket of the innings.
IND Vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: 400 Up For Visitors
India bring up their 400 in style during a flurry of boundaries off Lahiru Kumara. Dhruv Jurel starts the onslaught by picking up the length early on a shortish delivery, swiveling to hammer a pull behind square on the leg-side into the gap. Manav Suthar then chips in with a fortunate edge past first slip and gully off a steep, seaming delivery to cross the milestone, before Jurel plays an educated stroke, deliberately steering width through the same slip-gully region to keep the scoreboard ticking.
IND Vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: FIFTY For Dhruv Jurel
Dhruv Jurel brings up a well-earned fifty. He waits back for Keshara Nuwantha’s delivery, works it fine towards fine leg and picks up two runs to reach the landmark. The bat goes up, the dressing room applauds, and Jurel responds with a salute. A composed half-century from the wicketkeeper-batter.
IND Vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: WICKET
OUT! Dhruv Jurel’s stay comes to an end, and what a catch to finish it! Prabath Jayasuriya gets one to drift into Jurel, who closes the bat face a touch too early and sends a leading edge towards slip. Dhananjaya de Silva throws himself full-length to his right and somehow plucks it one-handed out of thin air. Take a bow, skipper!
Dhananjaya had put Jurel down on 29 earlier, but there’s no mistake this time. A spectacular grab ends a composed knock from Jurel, who walks back for 51 off 68 balls, with four fours and a six.
IND Vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: India 460/9 At Stumps
Day 2 ended with India on 460/9, after rain washed out the first one-and-a-half sessions before 43 overs were bowled. India added 172 runs to their overnight score, with Devdutt Padikkal continuing his fine knock and scoring a superb 167, while Sri Lanka’s spinners kept things tight. Debutant Keshara Nuwantha impressed with the second new ball, removing Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul, while Kuldeep Yadav remains unbeaten on 12.
That's A Wrap
That’s a wrap on Day 2! We’ll be back with another live blog when the action resumes. Until then, bye-bye.