'What Kind Of Freedom Is This?' Devendra Nath Mahto 'Forcefully' Stopped From Attending Tiranga Yatra

Devendra Nath Mahto alleged police stopped him from joining Independence Day Tiranga Yatra.
Mahto claimed he suffered a chest injury during the police scuffle.
He remains on hunger strike over alleged JPSC and JSSC recruitment irregularities.
Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto was allegedly stopped by police from leaving Sadar Hospital to participate in a Tiranga Yatra at Ranchi’s Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium on Saturday, as India marked its 80th Independence Day.
Mahto, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike since August 2 over alleged irregularities in state recruitment examinations, claimed that police pushed him and his supporters while preventing them from proceeding towards the stadium. He also said he suffered an injury to his chest during the scuffle.
“For 14 days, I have been on a hunger strike, and today the police tried to push and forcefully stop me along with my companions. The police also assaulted my companions who were with me,” Mahto said.
“Despite being hungry for several days, I stand firm for my rights and the voice of the people. They cannot silence our voice by stopping us in this manner,” he added.
Mahto Says He Suffered Chest Injury
Mahto said he was undergoing medical examination following the confrontation with police.
“I sustained an injury to my chest during the scuffle and being stopped by the police while going to hoist the flag at Jaipal Singh Stadium. Currently, my treatment and medical examination are ongoing,” he said.
After being prevented from leaving, Mahto said he sat outside the gate of his hospital room in protest.
“The police kept pushing and shoving me continuously to stop me. Finally, I've sat down right outside my room's gate,” he said.
“Until I'm allowed to leave from here, I'll stay seated right here. I won't even get my treatment done, and I'll stay here to make my point. My fight is for the rights and justice of the people. They can't silence my voice by stopping me,” Mahto added.
Heavy Police Deployment Outside Hospital
Before the scuffle with police, Mahto had claimed that a large number of security personnel had been deployed outside his hospital room after he expressed his intention to join the flag-hoisting programme and Tiranga Yatra at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.
“After expressing my desire to participate in the flag hoisting and Tricolour March organised at the protest site, Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, a heavy police force has been deployed outside my room in the Sadar Hospital. What kind of freedom is this, after all? Are we not even free to hoist the Tricolour and participate in the Tricolour March in our own country? Despite the difficult circumstances, I want to join this program in a peaceful manner,” Mahto posted on X.
The stadium has emerged as the main site of protests against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).
Mahto was admitted to Sadar Hospital following the Ranchi Vidhan Sabha Gherao protest, during which police used lathicharge, tear gas and water cannons against demonstrators.
Hemant Soren Promises Transparent Recruitment Exams
Amid the continuing protests, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said his government was committed to making recruitment examinations more transparent.
“For me, the youth of the state are very important to me and their faith in us. We have decided to bring changes in the system. Transparent examination will be ensured,” Soren said during a state-level Independence Day programme.
The chief minister also referred to the government’s “Chhatron Ki Baat - Chhatron Ke Sath” initiative, under which students have been invited to suggest measures to improve the education system.
Soren said students would have an important role in developing a “good education system” in the state.