'What Kind Of Freedom Is This?' Devendra Nath Mahto 'Forcefully' Stopped From Attending Tiranga Yatra

“After expressing my desire to participate in the flag hoisting and Tricolour March organised at the protest site, Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, a heavy police force has been deployed outside my room in the Sadar Hospital. What kind of freedom is this, after all? Are we not even free to hoist the Tricolour and participate in the Tricolour March in our own country? Despite the difficult circumstances, I want to join this program in a peaceful manner,” Mahto posted on X.