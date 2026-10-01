‘When Things Are Going Wrong, You Need Them’: Hero Pilot On Cabin Crew After Flydubai Attack

He then stressed what the crew do in an emergency. "When we are up there and if something happens, you know who's going to save-you'll be lucky enough to have a doctor on board, but then if not, then they are trained," he said. "I'm not saying they are trained to do surgeries and stuff, but then they can save your life, you know." He added, "So it is unfortunate how the entire outlook of people is there towards the crew, but when things are going wrong, you need them."