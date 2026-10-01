Who Is Captain Smit Machchhar? Indian Pilot At Centre Of Flydubai Flight Emergency

Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian commercial pilot and former SpiceJet commander, was flying Flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv when an incident involving the two pilots unfolded in the cockpit on Wednesday. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 was subsequently diverted to Tabuk in north-western Saudi Arabia, where it made an emergency landing. Machchhar was injured and taken to a hospital in Tabuk. The Indian Embassy in Riyadh later said he was receiving medical treatment and was in stable condition. Flydubai said all passengers and crew were safe and accounted for after the aircraft landed.