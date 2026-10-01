US Forces Leave Iraq After 12-Year Anti-ISIS Mission As Trump Hails ‘Victory’

The US has completed its military withdrawal from Iraq, ending the 12-year Operation Inherent Resolve mission against ISIS, while Trump described the departure as a victory.
The withdrawal follows a 2024 US-Iraq agreement to end the coalition's military mission and shift towards a bilateral security relationship involving areas such as training and intelligence cooperation.
Iraq now faces questions over its security environment, including the continuing ISIS threat and the role of Iran-backed armed groups, while Kurdish officials have expressed concerns about the loss of US military support.
US President Donald Trump has announced that the last American forces are leaving Iraq, marking the end of the US-led military mission against Islamic State (ISIS) in the country. Trump described the departure as a “victory” for both the United States and Iraq, while saying the withdrawal marked the end of what he called a costly US involvement in the country.
Trump made the announcement in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, saying the final coalition forces and equipment were departing from Erbil Air Base. He also praised Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, saying he had supported him from the beginning and had backed his successful bid to become prime minister.
Why Are US Forces Leaving Iraq?
The withdrawal marks the conclusion of Operation Inherent Resolve, the US-led international campaign launched in 2014 to defeat ISIS after the group seized large areas of Iraq and Syria.
The US and Iraq agreed in 2024 on a phased transition of the coalition's military mission in Iraq. The plan called for the coalition's military role in Iraq to end and for security cooperation to move towards a longer-term bilateral relationship between Washington and Baghdad.
The coalition played a major role in helping Iraqi forces defeat ISIS's territorial control. US officials have said ISIS lost its territorial strongholds in Iraq in 2017, although the group has continued to maintain cells and remains a security concern in the region.
Trump said the US had gone to Iraq to fight a “caliphate” and argued that the mission had now been completed because ISIS no longer controls territory there. His comments reflect the administration's characterisation of the withdrawal; the continued presence of ISIS remnants remains a concern cited by US and Iraqi officials.
What Happens To US-Iraq Security Ties?
The withdrawal of the remaining US military forces does not mean the end of relations between Washington and Baghdad.
The 2024 transition agreement envisaged moving from the multinational coalition's military mission towards a bilateral security partnership. US officials had said the future relationship could include advising and assisting Iraqi security forces, counterterrorism cooperation, training and military equipment support.
The transition also comes as Iraq faces security challenges involving ISIS remnants and powerful Iran-backed armed groups. Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi had pledged to bring weapons under state control, but some powerful militias have resisted disarmament efforts. Reuters reported earlier this month that the issue remained a major challenge for his government.
Trump has previously backed al-Zaidi and met him at the White House in July. During that meeting, the two leaders discussed strengthening US-Iraq economic and security ties, while al-Zaidi reaffirmed plans to strengthen state control over armed groups.
The final US withdrawal therefore closes the coalition's military mission in Iraq while leaving Washington and Baghdad with a broader bilateral relationship. AP reported that the US military has completed its full withdrawal, with future American support focused on areas such as training and intelligence rather than a permanent military presence.