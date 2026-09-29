Trump Unveils $15 Bn Essar-Backed Steel Plant, Touts It As Largest In US History

Donald Trump has announced a $15 billion Essar-backed steel plant in Iowa, which is expected to begin production by 2030 and eventually produce up to 10 million tonnes of steel annually.
The project is expected to create 1,750 permanent jobs and up to 6,000 construction jobs, while being supplied with iron ore from Essar’s Minnesota mine.
The wider Essar project involves steel production in Iowa and iron-ore mining in Minnesota, with US Export-Import Bank financing and the project being presented as a major expansion of domestic US steel manufacturing.
US President Donald Trump has announced that Indian multinational conglomerate Essar Group will build "the largest steel plant" in American history in Iowa, at an investment of USD 15 billion.
Trump made the announcement on Monday in the Oval Office with Essar Group co-founder Ravi Ruia and his son Rewant by his side.
What Is Essar's US Steel Project?
"Today, we're thrilled to announce that Mesabi Metallics will be building the largest steel plant in American history in the great state of Iowa," Trump said.
Essar Group's Mesabi Metallics chairman Rewant Ruia thanked Trump “for bringing back the importance of building things in America.”
The new steel plant is being built by Mesabi Metallics, a Minnesota company owned by India’s Essar Group.
Mesabi Metallics is building the plant to start production by 2030, a White House official said.
The facility is expected to produce 10 million tonnes of steel a year and create as many as 1,750 permanent jobs in the state, the official said. Besides the permanent jobs, the first phase is expected to support up to 6,000 construction jobs.
Why Is The Project Significant?
The plant will use iron ore from a new mine that the company invested USD 2.5 billion to build in Minnesota. The mine will produce about 7.5 million tonnes of iron per year and create about 350 jobs in the state, the White House official said, noting that it will be the first new iron mine in the US in 50 years. Reuters says the first phase will produce 7.5 million tonnes of steel annually, with the plant eventually expected to reach 10 million tonnes a year. The White House estimates the first phase will generate $95 billion in total economic impact during construction and its first 10 years of operation.
The mine is based in Minnesota’s Mesabi Iron Range, which stretches 80 to 100 miles and contributed about 60 per cent of total iron ore production in the US during the 20th century. Reuters says the project will be fully vertically integrated: Mesabi will take iron ore from its Minnesota mine and use it to produce steel in Iowa. The mine is in Nashwauk, Minnesota, around 250 miles from the Iowa border.
Essar has invested more than $2.5 billion in the Minnesota mine. Earlier this month, the US Export-Import Bank said it would finance $10 billion for the mine's expansion. This is a strong addition because it explains how the wider project is being financed.
Reuters reports that global steel markets have been sluggish because of overcapacity, particularly in China, and weak demand. At the same time, US steel prices have been higher because of trade barriers, which can make domestic steel projects more attractive despite high construction costs. Trump imposed a 25% tariff on most imported steel during his first term, and former US President Joe Biden largely retained it.
Energy Secretary Chris Wright, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick; John Jovanovic, chair of the Export-Import Bank; and David Copley, senior director for Global Supply Chain, were among the other people present at the announcement.
“This plant will use the latest technology and will compete head-to-head with any steel plant in the world on size, quality and on cost,” Rewant Ruia said.