Trump Unveils $15 Bn Essar-Backed Steel Plant, Touts It As Largest In US History

Why Is The Project Significant?

The plant will use iron ore from a new mine that the company invested USD 2.5 billion to build in Minnesota. The mine will produce about 7.5 million tonnes of iron per year and create about 350 jobs in the state, the White House official said, noting that it will be the first new iron mine in the US in 50 years. Reuters says the first phase will produce 7.5 million tonnes of steel annually, with the plant eventually expected to reach 10 million tonnes a year. The White House estimates the first phase will generate $95 billion in total economic impact during construction and its first 10 years of operation.