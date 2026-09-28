Trump Administration Airs 2024 Campaign Ad Using Taxpayer Funds: What We Know

“With you at my side, we will demolish the ‘deep state.’ We will expel the war mongers from our government. We will drive out the globalists; we will cast out the communists, Marxists, and fascists,” he says in the narration, as reported by Associated Press. “We will throw off the sick political class that hates our country. We will rout the fake news media, and we will liberate America from these villains once and for all.”