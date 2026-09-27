At Least Seven Killed, 40 Injured In Saudi Airstrikes On Yemen, Says Houthi Health Ministry

At least seven people were killed and 40 injured in a strike on a market in Taiz, according to the Houthi-run health ministry
Houthi authorities attributed the strike to Saudi aircraft, while Yemen’s internationally recognised government gave a different account of the target
The strike comes as fighting intensifies across Yemen’s western coast and around the Bab el-Mandab Strait
Seven people were killed and 40 others injured in an airstrike on a market in Yemen’s Taiz province on Sunday, according to figures released by the Houthi-run health ministry. The strike hit commercial shops at the Central Taiz Market at the Maoya junction in Al Taiziyah district.
The ministry attributed the strike to Saudi aircraft. A separate statement from Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said a Saudi F-15 formation had carried out two strikes on the market at around 11:29 am, before leaving Taiz for Yemen’s Al Jawf province.
Market Hit
The strike targeted shops in the Central Taiz Market and initially left seven people dead and 40 injured.
The Houthi military spokesperson said the aircraft had flown from Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia towards Taiz before carrying out the two strikes. He later said the aircraft conducted four further strikes in Khub Wash Shaaf district in Al Jawf province before returning to Saudi Arabia.
The reports come amid a renewed escalation along Yemen’s western coast, where Houthi forces have expanded their presence towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
Red Sea Escalation
The latest strike follows the Houthi seizure of Mocha port and advances towards the southern Red Sea.
The Houthi advance has intensified fighting with Saudi-backed Yemeni forces in Taiz and Lahij and brought the group closer to the Bab el-Mandeb, the maritime passage connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden. The developments had prompted Saudi Arabia to seek wider regional military support.
The expansion has raised concerns over security around one of the region’s key maritime routes, while fighting has continued on Yemen’s western flank.