Israeli Election Panel Disqualifies Arab Parties: What It Means

Who Are The Parties?

Ra’am, formally the United Arab List, is led by Mansour Abbas and represents an Arab political movement in the Knesset. The committee considered petitions alleging that the party’s positions and past statements met the legal threshold for disqualification. Ra’am’s legal representatives rejected that argument, saying material cited against the party did not reflect its current platform. The government’s legal counsel also argued that the evidence did not meet the required threshold.