Israeli Election Panel Disqualifies Arab Parties: What It Means

Israel’s election panel voted to bar Ra’am and the Joint List from the October 27 Knesset election
Ofer Cassif and Sami Abu Shehadeh were also disqualified as individual candidates
The decisions are not final, with appeals and Supreme Court review still to come
Israel’s Central Elections Committee has voted to bar two Arab-led electoral lists from the upcoming Knesset election, along with two individual candidates, in a series of disqualification hearings that have triggered a wider debate over the limits of electoral participation.
On Wednesday, the committee voted to disqualify the Ra’am list, headed by Mansour Abbas, and the Joint List, as well as Sami Abu Shahadeh, the chairman of Balad, and lawmaker Ofer Cassif as individual candidates. The decisions were taken during two days of hearings on petitions seeking to prevent candidates and parties from contesting the election.
The committee later rejected petitions seeking to disqualify right-wing and centre-left lists, including Otzma Yehudit, Religious Zionism and the Democrats, during Thursday’s session.
Who Are The Parties?
Ra’am, formally the United Arab List, is led by Mansour Abbas and represents an Arab political movement in the Knesset. The committee considered petitions alleging that the party’s positions and past statements met the legal threshold for disqualification. Ra’am’s legal representatives rejected that argument, saying material cited against the party did not reflect its current platform. The government’s legal counsel also argued that the evidence did not meet the required threshold.
The Joint List is another Arab-led electoral alliance. The committee approved a petition seeking to disqualify the list and Balad, which forms part of it. The petition cited statements and activities by figures associated with the alliance and invoked the same constitutional provision used in the other cases.
The committee’s decisions followed arguments from petitioners that the parties or candidates had crossed legal red lines relating to Israel’s political system and security.
What Does Israeli Law Say?
The power to disqualify a candidate or party list comes from Section 7A of Basic Law: The Knesset.
The law says a candidate or list cannot participate if its goals or actions explicitly or implicitly involve the denial of Israel’s existence as a Jewish and democratic state, incitement to racism, or support for an armed struggle by an enemy state or terrorist organisation against Israel.
The law also sets out a judicial safeguard. A Central Elections Committee decision to bar an individual candidate must be approved by the Supreme Court.
The decisions involving candidate disqualifications are automatically referred to the Supreme Court, while disqualified lists can also appeal. It said the court has historically stressed that the right to vote and stand for election is a fundamental right and that disqualification provisions should be applied narrowly.
Why It Matters
The significance of the decisions lies partly in the fact that the disqualification requests approved on Wednesday concerned Arab candidates and lists, while petitions against the right-wing and centre-left parties heard on Thursday were rejected.
The government’s legal counsel opposed or questioned several of the petitions involving the Arab candidates and lists. In the Ra’am case, for example, the legal adviser’s representatives said the evidence presented did not meet the stringent threshold required for disqualification.
The committee’s decisions are therefore not necessarily the final outcome. The next stage will be judicial review, leaving the Supreme Court with a role in determining whether the disqualified candidates and lists can contest the Knesset election.