BJP appoints Shivprakash and Saudan Singh for organisational affairs in nine states.
V Satish gets charge of ST and ST morchas and Parliament office.
Appointments come ahead of BJP's preparations for the 2027 Assembly polls.
BJP on Thursday appointed its organisational joint general secretaries as in-charges of party units in several states, a day after the party announced a major organisational reshuffle ahead of the 2027 Assembly election cycle.
According to a notification issued by the BJP, national joint general secretary (organisation) Shivprakash will be in-charge of the party's organisational affairs in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Goa.
BJP national joint general secretary (organisation) Saudan Singh has been assigned charge of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal.
BJP national sangathak V Satish will take charge of organisational affairs in the party's ST and ST morchas. He has also been made the in-charge of the party's Parliament office.
The appointments come as the BJP prepares for the 2027-28 election cycle, with the party set to defend National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governments in at least 11 states over the next two years.
State-level Appointments
On Wednesday, the BJP appointed state incharges for all states, ending weeks of speculation over the senior leaders who would lead the party in the upcoming Assembly polls.
Among the key appointments was that of national general secretary Vinod Tawde as the BJP's incharge for Uttar Pradesh. The party also appointed four co-incharges Jagdish Patel, Medha Kulkarni, Pradeep Verma and Anant Ojha.
Punjab, which is also headed for Assembly polls, has been assigned to national general secretary Satish Poonia with Alka Gurjar and Virendra Sachdeva as co-incharges.
Poll Preparations
The states set to witness Assembly polls in the next few months are Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur.
While most states will go to polls around March 2027, Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will witness Assembly polls in December 2027. The BJP has appointed Tarun Chugh as the in-charge of Gujarat.
The 2027 Assembly polls will be crucial for the BJP, as the results will determine the party's ability to retain its state governments and have wider implications for the ruling party at the national level. The BJP leadership is also facing pressure from opposition parties and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) amid protests by Gen Z.