Chandrasekhar Slams UPA govt For Inadequate Investment On Railway In Keralam

"We also discussed the development of the railway network in Keralam. Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji has increased the allocation for Keralam 10 times to Rs 3,795 crores in FY26-27. This amount was just Rs 372 crores in 2014. I also discussed the matter with Hon'ble CM @vdsatheesan Ji," the minister had said in an 'X' post.