Chandrasekhar Slams UPA govt For Inadequate Investment On Railway In Keralam

Criticised the previous Congress-led UPA administration for allocating a meager ₹372 crore annually to Keralam's railways during its tenure.
Highlighted that the current NDA government has significantly scaled up investments, increasing fund allocation roughly tenfold to ₹3,795 crore.
Accused past regimes of shortchanging the state's vital infrastructure development despite heavy political representation.
Keralam BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday criticised the then Congress-led UPA government in the Centre for inadequate railway investment in the state despite the state having eight union ministers during its tenure.
In a post on 'X', Chandrasekhar said Keralam received only Rs 372 crore for railway development in 2014 during the UPA rule, when the government was supported by the CPI(M).
He said railway investment in Keralam rose to Rs 3,795 crore in the 2026-27 financial year under the Narendra Modi-led government, despite the BJP having only one MP from the state.
"This is a 10-fold increase," he said, adding that railway projects worth more than Rs 20,000 crore were currently under way across the southern state.
"Modiji does not just promise development, he delivers it," Chandrasekhar said.
He also accused the Congress and the CPI(M) of continuing "vote-bank politics" and claimed that the BJP-led NDA government was delivering development while safeguarding the interests of all Malayalees.
His remarks came a day after the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the allocation of funds for development of the rail network in Keralam has increased 10-fold from Rs 372 crore in 2014 to Rs 3,795 crore in the 2026-27 financial year.
The union minister said that this increase in fund allocation indicates that there is a clear roadmap for development of the railway network in Keralam.
"We also discussed the development of the railway network in Keralam. Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji has increased the allocation for Keralam 10 times to Rs 3,795 crores in FY26-27. This amount was just Rs 372 crores in 2014. I also discussed the matter with Hon'ble CM @vdsatheesan Ji," the minister had said in an 'X' post.