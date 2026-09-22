IIT Bombay Suicide Case: Cong Workers Protesting At IIT Bombay Detained; Campus Security Heightened

Youth Congress workers staged a demonstration outside the IIT Bombay campus gates demanding accountability over a student's tragic death by suicide, leading to police detentions.
Authorities heavily beefed up security in and around the Powai campus, deploying additional police personnel and vans to maintain law and order.
The protest follows serious allegations of caste-based harassment and institutional pressure raised by the deceased student's family, intensifying political and student-led uproar.
Police on Monday detained Youth Congress workers protesting outside the IIT Bombay gate over the suicide of a 22-year-old student, officials said.
Security in and around the campus was beefed up after protests by students and Congress workers, they said.
Sahil Ravindra Wakode, a second-year BTech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his hotel room on the IIT Bombay's Powai campus on Friday evening, hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination, according to officials.
His family alleged that Wakode, a native of Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, was subjected to institutional harassment and caste-based discrimination before he took the extreme step, which triggered a protest by students on the campus. The protesters claimed that Wakode faced severe pressure and threats of academic suspension.
Some students also raised concerns over academic stress and institutional practices.
Several local residents and alumni attempted to visit the campus. However, as a precautionary measure, entry was strictly restricted. Only current students and authorised staff can enter, an official said.
Members of political and social organisations gathered outside the main gate of IIT Bombay to protest against the administration.
"A few protesters from outside organisations gathered at the main gate. They were promptly removed from the spot and taken into preventive custody," a police official said.
A student on condition of anonymity said he stayed in the room next to Wakode's and they used to hang out regularly.
"Students face immense academic pressure here, which the management needs to address. However, I personally never witnessed casteism on campus. On the day of the incident, a professor reportedly took Sahil out of the classroom after he was allegedly caught cheating. Something serious must have triggered him to take such an extreme step," the student said.
Student groups and alumni alleged systemic issues within the administration.
Pranav Jeevan, an alumnus, criticised the institute's handling of student affairs and mental health.
"The administration frequently punishes students with arbitrary threats of hostel eviction, suspension, and heavy financial penalties, even fining students up to Rs 1.5 lakh for organising a play. Despite past tragedies, the campus lacks effective caste sensitisation, adequate mental health support, and an empowered SC/ST Cell to address discrimination," he alleged.
Jeevan further claimed that official statements released prior to a detailed investigation aimed to protect faculty members, adding that non-compliance with faculty reservation norms remains an unaddressed root issue.
Security has been stepped up around the institute in view of the protests.
Around 50 police personnel, including inspectors, sub-inspectors, and women officers, have been deployed around the campus, while multiple police vans have been stationed at the main gates, an official said.
Further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the student's death is underway, the police added.