EAM Jaishankar Discusses Regional, Global Issues With Foreign Counterparts On Margins Of UNGA Session

He also had a good meeting with Foreign Minister of Moldova Mihai Popșoi and “noted the progress in our bilateral political, economic and educational ties. Exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict.” During his meeting with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, Jaishankar “Took stock of our strengthening economic ties with the entry into force of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement. Also discussed global issues and closer multilateral cooperation.” After he met with Ecuador Foreign Minister Roberto Kury, Jaishankar said, “We spoke about strengthening our economic ties, including in energy & pharmaceuticals, mobility, training of personnel, development partnership and cooperation in multilateral fora, including the @UN." Following his meeting with Slovakia Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar, the external affairs minister said that besides discussing the bilateral agenda, they also touched upon ways to deepen our multilateral cooperation.