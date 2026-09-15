Russia’s Jet-Powered Drones Surge, Exposing Ukraine’s Air-Defence Gap

The problem was laid bare in early July, when Ukraine’s military brought together a large group of producers to test a new generation of interceptor drones. The systems were designed to counter the jet-powered drones Russia has increasingly used in attacks on Ukraine. But according to two sources familiar with the exercise, the test did not go to plan: several interceptor drones became difficult to control at speeds sometimes exceeding 400 kilometres per hour, while others crashed into nearby fields and forests.