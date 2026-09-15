NCP's Idris Naikwadi Asks Party To Clarify Stand On UCC Ahead Of Winter Session

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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NCP MLC Idris Naikwadi has written to Sunetra Pawar and Sunil Tatkare, seeking clarity on the party's position on the Uniform Civil Code

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Idris Naikwadi
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Summary of this article

  • JD(U) leader Shyam Rajak opposed UCC implementation in Bihar despite the party backing the Bill in Parliament.

  • Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said the state would implement UCC after the draft committee submits its report.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Idris Naikwadi on Tuesday asked his party to clarify its position on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Naikwadi, a Governor-nominated Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), said he had written to party chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and state NCP president Sunil Tatkare on the issue.

"I submitted a letter to the party last week stating that a legislation pertaining to the UCC will be tabled during the winter session of the state legislature. Ours is a secular party and I have asked the party to make its stand clear on the issue," Naikwadi told PTI.

Naikwadi is one of the two Muslim legislators of the party. The NCP, an ally of the BJP, is yet to make its stand clear on the issue.

Union Minister Amit Shah with Former Bihar CM Nitish Kumar - PTI
Why JD(U) Is Opposing UCC In Bihar And Why It Matters For BJP

By Aryan Dwivedi

Growing Debate

On Monday, senior JD(U) leader Shyam Rajak said that his party was opposed to the implementation of the UCC in Bihar, even though it had supported the UCC Bill in Parliament.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had on Monday said the state government would implement the UCC once the committee preparing the draft bill submitted its report.

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that BJP-led governments in 21 states will introduce the UCC before 2029.

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