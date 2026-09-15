Who Replaced Injured Varun Chakaravarthy? Check IND VS AFG 2nd T20I Toss Update And Playing XIs

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Afghanistan host India in the second T20I of the three-match series. As Shreyas Iyer announced the playing XI

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Ibrahim Zadran and Shreyas Iyer
Ibrahim Zadran (right) and Shreyas Iyer (left) posing with the trophy for the three-match T20I series Photo: BCCI/X

India will head into Tuesday's second T20I as clear favorites. For Afghanistan, keeping the series alive will depend on a much stronger and more clinical batting display, avoiding cheap wickets, and maintaining discipline to capitalize on India's depleted bowling resources.

Afghanistan faced a tough start to their T20I series in Delhi, suffering an all-round defeat against India following their group-stage exit at the 2026 T20 World Cup. Sent in to bat, Afghanistan collapsed early before Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi rescued the innings with an 83-run partnership, pushing the total to 156. However, India comfortably chased the target in quick time, powered by a blistering 82 off 32 balls from Abhishek Sharma.

Who Replaced Varun Chakaravarthy

India captain Shreyas Iyer announced Bishnoi as the replacement for injured Ravi Bishnoi. Ravi Bishnoi has suffered a side strain and has been sent to Centre Of Excellence, Bengaluru as a precaution.

"Varun Chakaravarthy experienced sudden-onset discomfort in his left lateral abdominal region while bowling his third over in the first T20I. Scans have revealed a side strain, and he has subsequently been ruled out of the remaining two T20Is," BCCI tweeted giving update on Varun's nature of injury.

While, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi missed the selection again. Captain Shreyas decided to back Sanju Samson even after his dismal performance in the first T20I. However, Sanju would feel pressure, knowing 15-year-old is warming the bench with a player of the series award in his last assignment.

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India's Varun Chakravarthy celebrates the wicket of Netherlands' Aryan Dutt during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Netherlands in Ahmedabad. - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India's captain Shreyas Iyer, second right, shakes hand with Afghanistan players after winning in the first T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma
India face Afghanistan in 1st T20I at New Delhi. - bcci/X
Ibrahim Zadran (right) and Shreyas Iyer (left) posing with the trophy for the three-match T20I series - BCCI/X

India Vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I 2026: Toss Update

India have won the toss and have opted to bowl first.

India Vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I 2026: Playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Bishnoi

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran(c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

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