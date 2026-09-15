Who Replaced Injured Varun Chakaravarthy? Check IND VS AFG 2nd T20I Toss Update And Playing XIs

Afghanistan faced a tough start to their T20I series in Delhi, suffering an all-round defeat against India following their group-stage exit at the 2026 T20 World Cup. Sent in to bat, Afghanistan collapsed early before Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi rescued the innings with an 83-run partnership, pushing the total to 156. However, India comfortably chased the target in quick time, powered by a blistering 82 off 32 balls from Abhishek Sharma.