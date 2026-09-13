Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Is Not Playing? Check IND VS AFG 1st T20I Toss Update And Playing XIs

Shreyas Iyer settling in his new leadership era as a transitioning India host the series opener in Delhi
The hosts face a stiff top-order selection puzzle alongside returning match-winners like Jasprit Bumrah
Ibrahim Zadran leads a well-rested Afghanistan side armed with a potent spin and pace arsenal
India's T20I series against Afghanistan is set to get underway at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, marking the start of a new era at home with Shreyas Iyer taking over as full-time T20I captain, with Tilak Varma as his deputy.
India go into the series in transition — since becoming the first team to defend a T20 World Cup, they have lost series in Ireland and England, though a series win in Zimbabwe helped steady things. The squad is now almost back to full strength, with Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy returning, while only Hardik Pandya and Harshit Rana are out injured (Rana has been replaced by Yash Thakur).
Afghanistan arrive under new white-ball captain Ibrahim Zadran, having taken over from Rashid Khan. They haven't played a T20I since the World Cup in February, but see a real opportunity against an Indian side still finding its feet, especially with Naveen-ul-Haq back from injury to bolster the pace attack alongside Fazalhaq Farooqi, while Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad anchor a dangerous spin unit. This is the first of three T20Is, and both sides will want early momentum.
Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Is Not Playing?
The headline selection dilemma was at the top of the order, where Iyer must pick two openers from Sanju Samson, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma — Samson was Player of the Tournament at the T20 World Cup, while teenager Sooryavanshi was Player of the Series in Zimbabwe after a stunning 18-ball fifty. Ishan Kishan edging out Samson for the keeper's role also put the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter behind in the race.
But Shreyas Iyer has opted to open the batting with Sanju Samson alongside Abhishek Sharma, leaving out Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, valuing experience over talent in the initial stages of the series.
In the pre-match interview, Shreyas has not clarified on why Vaibhav was omitted from the playing XI.
India Vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I 2026: Toss Update
India have won the toss and have opted to bowl first.
India Vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I 2026: Playing XIs
India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran(c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi