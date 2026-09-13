Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Is Not Playing? Check IND VS AFG 1st T20I Toss Update And Playing XIs

Afghanistan arrive under new white-ball captain Ibrahim Zadran, having taken over from Rashid Khan. They haven't played a T20I since the World Cup in February, but see a real opportunity against an Indian side still finding its feet, especially with Naveen-ul-Haq back from injury to bolster the pace attack alongside Fazalhaq Farooqi, while Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad anchor a dangerous spin unit. This is the first of three T20Is, and both sides will want early momentum.