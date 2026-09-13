Chaminda Vaas Set to Join Delhi Capitals As Bowling Coach For IPL 2027

Chaminda Vaas, the former Sri Lanka pacer, is all set to join Delhi Capitals as a bowling coach for the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). According to a TOI report, Delhi Capitals were in conversation with former Indian bowlers Zaheer Khan and Anil Kumble too.
However, the conversation didn't materialise into something solid, leaving space for Chaminda Vaas.
The Overhaul Continues
The franchise is going through an overhaul after two tumultuous seasons under head coach Hemang Badani, director Venugopal Rao and bowling coach Munaf Patel.
Recently, Yuvraj Singh, the former India all-rounder, joined Delhi Capitals as a batting coach. Yuvraj didn't have much coaching experience, but has mentored the likes of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, working with them since COVID.
On the other hand, Vaas started his international coaching career in 2013, joining Sri Lanka Cricket as national fast bowling coach. Since then, he has worked with the Sri Lanka cricket team and other franchises on many other occasions.
Vaas is also the second-highest wicket-taker in international cricket for his country. He has taken a total of 760 wickets in 438 international matches, putting him just below Muthiah Muralidaran, who has claimed 1331 wickets in 487 international outings.