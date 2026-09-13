What Happened In The Last India Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Final? Revisiting The Dambulla Shock

Sri Lanka stunned India by eight wickets in the 2024 Dambulla final to win their maiden Women’s Asia Cup title
Chamari Athapaththu and Harshitha Samarawickrama powered Sri Lanka’s successful 166-run chase
India now face Sri Lanka again in the 2026 final, with the Dambulla defeat adding extra context to the Dubai showdown
India and Sri Lanka are set to meet again in the Women’s Asia Cup final, bringing back memories of a contest that produced one of the biggest upsets in the tournament’s recent history. Two years ago, India entered the summit clash in Dambulla as overwhelming favourites, having dominated the competition for years.
Sri Lanka, meanwhile, were chasing their maiden Asia Cup title on home soil. What followed was a result that changed the tournament’s history. Sri Lanka produced a fearless chase to beat India by eight wickets and lift their first-ever Women’s Asia Cup trophy. Now, with the teams meeting again in the 2026 final in Dubai, India have the opportunity to settle an old score.
What Happened In The 2024 Dambulla Final?
India won the toss and chose to bat first, putting 165/6 on the board in their allotted 20 overs. Smriti Mandhana anchored the innings with a composed 60 off 47 balls, while Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh provided late acceleration with cameos of 29 and 30 respectively. The total looked competitive, but Sri Lanka’s response completely changed the complexion of the final.
Chamari Athapaththu and Harshitha Samarawickrama took control of the chase after Sri Lanka lost an early wicket. Athapaththu smashed 61 from 43 balls, while Samarawickrama remained unbeaten on 69 off 51 deliveries.
Their partnership dismantled India’s bowling attack and allowed Sri Lanka to reach 167/2 in only 18.4 overs, winning with eight wickets and eight balls to spare. Samarawickrama was named Player of the Match, while Athapaththu earned Player of the Tournament honours after a superb campaign.
Why The Dambulla Defeat Still Matters For India
The loss was particularly painful because India had been the dominant force in the Women’s Asia Cup. Sri Lanka’s victory was only the second time India had failed to win the title in their first nine final appearances, and it delivered Sri Lanka their maiden championship.
The stakes are similar in 2026, although the conditions have changed. India have reached a record-extending 10th consecutive final after beating Bangladesh in the semi-final, while Sri Lanka secured their place by overcoming Pakistan. Both teams remain unbeaten in the tournament.
So, the conclusion is a strong total alone will not be enough. Their batting unit will need to convert starts into a commanding score, while the bowlers must prevent Sri Lanka’s experienced top order from dictating the chase. In Dubai, India have a chance not merely to win another Asia Cup, but to erase the memory of the night Sri Lanka first became champions.