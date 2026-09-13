Aryna Sabalenka Loses Cool After US Open Final Defeat, Smashes Racket And Sends Ball Into Crowd | Watch

Aryna Sabalenka smashed her racket and hit a ball into the crowd after losing the US Open final to Elena Rybakina
Rybakina defeated Sabalenka 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 to end her two-year reign in New York
The defeat also ended Sabalenka’s 99-week run as world No. 1, with Rybakina taking the top spot
Aryna Sabalenka’s bid for a historic third consecutive US Open title ended in heartbreak as Elena Rybakina produced a composed performance to win the women’s singles final in New York. The Belarusian, who had ruled Flushing Meadows for the previous two years, could not contain her frustration after a 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 defeat.
Rybakina’s victory not only ended Sabalenka’s title defence but also took away her long-held world No. 1 ranking. For Sabalenka, the disappointment was visible almost immediately after the final.
Sabalenka’s emotions boil over after painful defeat
Sabalenka’s frustration spilled over after the final as she smashed her racket and also hit a ball into the crowd during the match. The incident reflected the magnitude of the defeat, with the 28-year-old having been within one victory of joining an exclusive group of players to win three consecutive US Open titles in the Open Era. Her loss also ended a 20-match winning streak at Flushing Meadows.
Speaking after the match, Sabalenka explained that the pressure of chasing the three-peat made it particularly difficult to control her emotions. Rather than allowing the disappointment to remain bottled up, she said she needed to release the frustration. She also accepted that Rybakina had simply been the better player on the day.
The final itself underlined the contrasting demeanours of the two players. Rybakina remained composed even after Sabalenka forced a deciding set, before taking control again in the third. Sabalenka struggled to maintain the level that had carried her through the second set, allowing Rybakina to pull away and seal her first US Open crown.
Rybakina takes the crown and the No. 1 spot
The defeat carried an additional sting for Aryna Sabalenka because her reign at the top of the rankings also ended. She had spent 99 consecutive weeks as world No. 1 before Rybakina secured enough points to overtake her. The Kazakh star then completed the job by beating Sabalenka for her third Grand Slam title and first in New York.
For Sabalenka, the loss means she finishes the 2026 Grand Slam season without a major title, despite reaching another US Open final. Her run in New York still highlighted her consistency at the tournament, but Rybakina’s breakthrough ensured that the Belarusian’s reign at Flushing Meadows and at the top of women’s tennis came to an abrupt end.