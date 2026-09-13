Elena Rybakina Stuns Aryna Sabalenka To Lift Maiden US Open Title And Seize World No. 1 Spot

Sabalenka repeatedly looked toward her coaches' box with her palms up, wondering why everything was going so poorly, and showed much more frustration than that when she double-faulted to hand Rybakina a 3-2 lead in the first set. Rybakina hit the serve back and the ball bounced directly to Sabalenka, who whacked it into the crowd, earning a warning from the chair umpire.