Alexander Zverev Vs Ben Shelton: Preview, Prize Money, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Men’s US Open Final

Zverev leads the rivalry 4-0, while Shelton will play his first Grand Slam final after a breakthrough run that included a win over Carlos Alcaraz
The US Open men’s final is set for September 13 at Arthur Ashe Stadium, with the match scheduled for 11:30 PM IST in India
A record $5.5 million awaits the champion, while Indian viewers can watch the final live on Star Sports and JioHotstar
Former US Open finalist and reigning French Open champion Alexander Zverev will face World No. 5 Ben Shelton in the men's singles final of the 2026 US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on September 13.
With both players chasing a major milestone, the showdown promises to be a thrilling contest as the tournament crowns a new champion.
World No. 2 Zverev is aiming to capture the second Grand Slam title of his career and his second major of the season after winning the French Open in June.
The German has enjoyed an outstanding campaign in 2026, reaching his third Grand Slam final of the year after progressing to the championship matches at Roland Garros and Wimbledon. This will also be his second appearance in a US Open final, having previously finished runner-up in 2020.
For Shelton, currently ranked No. 5 in the world, this marks the first Grand Slam singles final of his career. The American came close at the 2023 US Open, where he lost to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, and also reached the semifinals of the 2025 Australian Open before falling to Jannik Sinner.
Shelton's run to the final is significant not only for him but also for American tennis. He becomes just the third American man in the last two decades to reach the US Open final on home soil, following Andy Roddick in 2006 and Taylor Fritz in 2024. Shelton is also currently the highest-ranked American men's singles player.
All You Need To Know About Alexander Zverev Vs Ben Shelton US Open Men’s Singles Final Match?
How Did Alexander Zverev Reach The Championship?
First Round: def. Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 3-6, 6-7, 7-5, 6-4
Second Round: def. Quentin Halys 6-4, 4-6, 7-6, 6-7, 6-3
Third Round: def. Alejandro Tabilo 6-2, 7-6, 6-2
Round of 16: def. Luciano Darderi 6-2, 6-2, 7-6
Quarter-final: def. Botic van de Zandschulp 6-2, 7-5, 6-1
Semi-final: def. Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6, 7-6
How Did Ben Shelton Reach the Championship?
First Round: def. Tallon Griekspoor 1-6, 6-1, 7-6, 6-2
Second Round: def. Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 5-7, 7-6, 7-5
Third Round: def. Denis Shapovalov 7-6, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4
Round of 16: def. Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-3, 6-4
Quarter-final: def. Carlos Alcaraz 6-7, 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6
Semi-final: def. Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5
How Much Prize Money Will The Winner of US Open Men’s Singles Final B/w Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton Receive?
The Winner of The Final Will Receive A Total of $5.5 million (₹52 Crore approx.) in prize money. Meanwhile, the runner-up will earn $2.8 million (₹26.7 Crore approx).
What Is The Head-to-Head Record Between Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton Before US Open Men’s Singles Final?
Zverev and Shelton have met five times on the ATP Tour, although none of those encounters have come at a Grand Slam event.
The German holds a perfect 5-0 record against the American. Their most recent meeting came at the ATP Finals, where Zverev prevailed 6-3, 7-6.
When and Where Will The Alexander Zverev Vs Ben Shelton US Open Men’s Singles Final Take Place?
The US Open Men’s Singles Final match between Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton will be played at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday, September 13.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast The Alexander Zverev Vs Ben Shelton US Open Men’s Singles Final?
The US Open Men’s Singles Final match between Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton will be telecast live on Star Sports India in India.
How can Fans Watch The US Open Men’s Singles Final Between Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton In India?
The US Open Men’s Singles Final match between Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton will be streamed live in India on JioHotstar.
What Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton Said Before The US Open Men’s Singles Final?
Alexander Zverev- "I think it's going to be incredibly special. Both Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton are crowd favourites here in New York and everybody loves them. Hopefully, I can stop the American dream from coming true on Sunday."
Ben Shelton - "I'm going for it here, and I'm going to leave it all on the court. I hope you guys come out and back me. Let's do it for the USA.",