England Vs Pakistan Test Series Produces A Stat Not Seen Since 1888

England completed a 3-0 Test series sweep over Pakistan without a single century being scored
Saud Shakeel’s 97 was the highest individual score of the series
The feat marked the first such three-Test series in England since the 1888 Ashes
England’s 3-0 Test series victory over Pakistan ended with more than just a clean sweep. The series also produced a remarkably rare statistical feat: not a single batter scored a century across the three Tests.
It is only the eighth three-match Test series in history to finish without an individual hundred and just the second such series played in England, with the previous instance coming in the 1888 Ashes, 138 years ago.
A series dominated by fifties, not hundreds
The absence of a century was particularly striking given the number of substantial scores. Saud Shakeel came closest for Pakistan with 97 at Lord’s, while Shan Masood made 95 in Birmingham. England’s Harry Brook twice crossed 70, including 91 at Headingley and 75 in the third Test.
Joe Root, who returned to the England captaincy following Ben Stokes’ retirement from international cricket, also produced several important contributions. He finished the final Test unbeaten on 62, guiding England through a tricky chase alongside Jordan Cox, who remained not out on 59. England eventually chased 130 with eight wickets in hand to complete the 3-0 sweep.
Top individual scores in the series
|Player
|Country
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Ground
|Date
|Saud Shakeel
|Pakistan
|97
|122
|13
|2
|Lord’s
|August 27, 2026
|Shan Masood
|Pakistan
|95
|148
|12
|0
|Birmingham
|September 9, 2026
|Harry Brook
|England
|91
|93
|13
|0
|Leeds
|August 19, 2026
|Razaullah
|Pakistan
|81
|63
|4
|9
|Birmingham
|September 9, 2026
|Babar Azam
|Pakistan
|76
|103
|11
|1
|Birmingham
|September 9, 2026
|Harry Brook
|England
|75
|97
|6
|0
|Birmingham
|September 9, 2026
|Jordan Cox
|England
|73
|100
|14
|0
|Leeds
|August 19, 2026
|Jamie Smith
|England
|69
|84
|9
|1
|Birmingham
|September 9, 2026
|Joe Root
|England
|66
|112
|10
|0
|Leeds
|August 19, 2026
|Dan Lawrence
|England
|65
|82
|9
|0
|Birmingham
|September 9, 2026
Razaullah provides Pakistan’s biggest spark
While Pakistan endured a disappointing tour, debutant Razaullah offered one of the series’ most memorable performances. His explosive 81 off 63 balls, including nine sixes, briefly gave Pakistan hope in the third Test after England had established a huge first-innings advantage.
England, however, remained in control through their pace attack. Ollie Robinson finished the series with 21 wickets, while Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson repeatedly exploited the helpful English conditions.
The 3-0 result was England’s second Test-series whitewash over Pakistan after their 2022-23 success. The first Test at Leeds was won by an innings and 103 runs, while England also dominated the second before completing the sweep at Edgbaston.