England Vs Pakistan Test Series Produces A Stat Not Seen Since 1888

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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England’s 3-0 Test series win over Pakistan created history as neither side scored a century, marking England’s first such three-match series since 1888

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England Vs Pakistan Test Series Produces A Stat Not Seen Since 1888
England's Jofra Archer, center, facing the camera, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Pakistan's Shan Masood on day two of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
Summary of this article

  • England completed a 3-0 Test series sweep over Pakistan without a single century being scored

  • Saud Shakeel’s 97 was the highest individual score of the series

  • The feat marked the first such three-Test series in England since the 1888 Ashes

England’s 3-0 Test series victory over Pakistan ended with more than just a clean sweep. The series also produced a remarkably rare statistical feat: not a single batter scored a century across the three Tests.

It is only the eighth three-match Test series in history to finish without an individual hundred and just the second such series played in England, with the previous instance coming in the 1888 Ashes, 138 years ago.

A series dominated by fifties, not hundreds

The absence of a century was particularly striking given the number of substantial scores. Saud Shakeel came closest for Pakistan with 97 at Lord’s, while Shan Masood made 95 in Birmingham. England’s Harry Brook twice crossed 70, including 91 at Headingley and 75 in the third Test.

Joe Root, who returned to the England captaincy following Ben Stokes’ retirement from international cricket, also produced several important contributions. He finished the final Test unbeaten on 62, guiding England through a tricky chase alongside Jordan Cox, who remained not out on 59. England eventually chased 130 with eight wickets in hand to complete the 3-0 sweep.

Related Content
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam runs to field a shot during the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London. - Dave Shopland/AP Photo
England players celebrate after their win on day four of the second cricket test match against Pakistan in London. - | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
Pakistan's Saud Shakeel reacts after losing his wicket on day four of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026 - (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)
Players greet each other at the end of the play on day four of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026 - (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)

Top individual scores in the series

PlayerCountryRunsBalls4s6sGroundDate
Saud ShakeelPakistan97122132Lord’sAugust 27, 2026
Shan MasoodPakistan95148120BirminghamSeptember 9, 2026
Harry BrookEngland9193130LeedsAugust 19, 2026
RazaullahPakistan816349BirminghamSeptember 9, 2026
Babar AzamPakistan76103111BirminghamSeptember 9, 2026
Harry BrookEngland759760BirminghamSeptember 9, 2026
Jordan CoxEngland73100140LeedsAugust 19, 2026
Jamie SmithEngland698491BirminghamSeptember 9, 2026
Joe RootEngland66112100LeedsAugust 19, 2026
Dan LawrenceEngland658290BirminghamSeptember 9, 2026

Razaullah provides Pakistan’s biggest spark

While Pakistan endured a disappointing tour, debutant Razaullah offered one of the series’ most memorable performances. His explosive 81 off 63 balls, including nine sixes, briefly gave Pakistan hope in the third Test after England had established a huge first-innings advantage.

England, however, remained in control through their pace attack. Ollie Robinson finished the series with 21 wickets, while Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson repeatedly exploited the helpful English conditions.

The 3-0 result was England’s second Test-series whitewash over Pakistan after their 2022-23 success. The first Test at Leeds was won by an innings and 103 runs, while England also dominated the second before completing the sweep at Edgbaston.

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