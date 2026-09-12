From Jersey Row To Netherlands Trip: Why Dilip Tirkey Stripped Hockey India DG RK Srivastava Of His Powers

Hockey India has stripped DG RK Srivastava of all powers and served him a show-cause notice over eight alleged lapses
The charges include the saffron jersey row, World Cup travel despite presidential directions, and handling of disciplinary and ICC/POSH matters
Srivastava has four weeks to respond, failing which Hockey India may take further action under its bye-laws
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey has stripped Director General Cdr RK Srivastava of all powers and responsibilities with immediate effect, following a series of disputes over administrative decisions, World Cup travel and the handling of several internal matters.
Srivastava has also been served a show-cause notice listing eight issues that Hockey India believes raise questions over executive accountability. He has been given four weeks to submit his response along with supporting documents.
The development comes amid an ongoing tussle between Tirkey and senior Hockey India officials, including Srivastava and secretary-general Bhola Nath Singh.
According to PTI, the notice issued on behalf of Tirkey stated, “With immediate effect, all your powers as Director General of Hockey India cease, and you shall not exercise any authority or act on behalf of Hockey India pending further decision in accordance with the Hockey India Bye-Laws.”
The notice said the move was intended to ensure discipline, accountability, transparency and the smooth functioning of the federation.
Srivastava has been instructed to hand over operational responsibilities, records, files, official documents, access credentials, assets and pending matters to an individual designated by the President's Office.
He has also been told not to exercise any operational, executive, administrative, financial, contractual, supervisory, disciplinary, media, communication or representational authority on behalf of Hockey India.
At the same time, the notice clarified that the decision was not a final disciplinary punishment. PTI reported that it “does not constitute a final determination of any charge or final disciplinary punishment” and “shall not by itself affect your existing contractual remuneration or ordinary service benefits.”
Jersey Change, World Cup Trip Under Scanner
One of the most prominent issues in the notice is the decision to change India's traditional blue playing kit to saffron/orange ahead of the World Cup.
The jersey change generated considerable criticism and was subsequently reversed, with Hockey India restoring blue as the primary colour for the Asian Games. Tirkey had objected to the decision, alleging that it was taken without the required consultation with the federation's elected leadership.
According to PTI, the notice stated, “The change in the Indian National Teams’ playing jersey was implemented and publicly launched without prior consultation with the President or Executive Committee. When specifically asked to identify the authority, approval, delegation and player/coach consultation supporting the decision, no Executive Committee resolution, Presidential approval or complete documentary foundation was produced despite repeated directions.”
Srivastava's decision to travel to the World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium has also been cited as a major issue.
The notice alleged that Tirkey had instructed Srivastava to remain in India because his attention was required for matters concerning the Hockey India League, franchise coordination and other priority assignments.
PTI reported that the notice said, “As already instructed, Commander R.K. Srivastava shall not travel to the World Cup, as his full attention is required to address matters relating to the Hockey India League (HIL) and other priority issues requiring immediate resolution.”
It also referred to an earlier email dated July 30, which allegedly directed Srivastava to stay back in India because of HIL planning, franchise coordination and related work.
Despite the directive, Srivastava travelled to the World Cup, according to the notice. It also questioned why Selection Committee member Subhadra Pradhan and age-group coaches Rani and Sardar Singh, who had reportedly been identified for specific institutional duties, were not deputed.
The notice described the decision to travel despite the presidential directive as “a direct insult to, and disobedience of, the office of the President, Hockey India.”
The World Cup travel had itself become a point of controversy after former Hockey India president Narinder Batra wrote to sports secretary Hari Ranjan Rao questioning expenditure on the overseas trip.
Batra alleged that around Rs 43.68 lakh was spent on daily allowances for four office bearers. He claimed Bhola Nath Singh and Srivastava received Rs 12.38 lakh each, while treasurer J Manoharan and selection committee chairman RP Singh received Rs 9.46 lakh each.
The show-cause notice also covers the handling of a PR agency during the jersey controversy. According to the allegations, a media embargo was imposed on July 31, but the subsequent disciplinary and contractual process involving the agency was not fully implemented.
Another issue concerns disciplinary action following the Indian men's team's tour of South Africa. The notice alleged that directions issued on January 23 regarding Manpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh and Krishan Pathak had to be reiterated on January 30 and February 3.
It further alleged that although Srivastava had indicated that “action has been taken,” the matter still required further compliance.
The notice also refers to reports that head coach Craig Fulton had opposed Manpreet's omission and threatened to resign. Hockey India has alleged that despite repeated instructions, it did not receive a categorical clarification, confirmation, denial or complete action-taken report from Fulton.
The handling of records connected to Hockey India's internal/POSH proceedings concerning staffer Vikram Pal has also been questioned.
According to PTI, the notice alleged that ICC/POSH records and proceedings had remained unavailable despite repeated requests beginning July 15.
The notice stated, “You were copied on repeated written demands ... the charge is that, despite actual knowledge, you failed to exercise supervisory control to ensure that the records were lawfully secured and made available through an appropriate confidential process.”
Other allegations mentioned in the notice concern the Sumit Mohite Development Umpire matter, communication with the International Hockey Federation (FIH), Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) and national federations, as well as arrangements surrounding the World Cup delegation.
Hockey India has also alleged that important communications and dealings with external hockey bodies were not fully and promptly brought to the attention of Tirkey and the elected body.
The federation has said the eight issues, when considered together, raise concerns over the functioning and accountability of its administration. PTI reported that the notice described them as raising “serious and recurring questions of executive accountability.”
Srivastava has four weeks from the receipt of the notice to respond and provide documents supporting his position. In the absence of a response, the matter may proceed on the available record, with further action possible under the Hockey India bye-laws.
Srivastava and Bhola Nath did not respond to calls seeking their reaction.
The latest administrative dispute comes as Indian hockey prepares for the Asian Games, where the men's team will defend its gold medal and the women's side will challenge for the top spot.
The Asian Games are particularly significant this year, with hockey gold medallists set to secure direct qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.
With PTI Inputs