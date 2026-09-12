‘One Game At A Time’: Shreyas Iyer Keeps Asian Games Excitement In Check Ahead Of Afghanistan Challenge

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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India T20I captain Shreyas Iyer announced on Saturday, September 12, that the squad is focusing strictly on their upcoming series against Afghanistan rather than looking ahead to the Asian Games. Ahead of the opener, Iyer emphasised taking the campaign one game at a time to ensure disciplined preparation for future multi-sport qualification targets.

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Summary of this article

  • India T20I captain Shreyas Iyer affirmed that the team is approaching the Afghanistan series strictly one match at a time.

  • Iyer highlighted that the squad's preparation has been promising, with players in great shape and maintaining a disciplined mindset.

  • The bilateral contest against Afghanistan serves as a crucial tune-up for India ahead of the upcoming Asian Games.

Shreyas Iyer, India’s T20I captain, said the team are taking the Afghanistan series one game at a time and are not looking too far ahead to the Asian Games or the 2028 Olympics qualification route linked to it.

Speaking to the media on the eve of the first T20I against Afghanistan, he said the focus is on the first match.

“We will take it game by game; we don't want to look too far ahead. We are thinking about the first game. We know that Afghanistan is a good team, and our preparation over the last couple of days has been promising,” said Iyer.

Also Read: India Vs Afghanistan, Live Streaming, 1st T20I: Preview, When And, Where To Watch

Talking further, Iyer said, “Leading up to the Asian Games, we have got a great opportunity to play against a very quality side. So looking for a great competition, and yes, fingers crossed, we will deliver to the best of our abilities.”

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Excited For The First Time

The Asian Games are an exciting prospect for Iyer and the squad. He said it will be his first time at the event, which he described as a multi-sporting event, and noted that a couple of players have already been there before.

“It is definitely an exciting time for me and also for the team because it’s going to be my first time, and there are a couple of players who have already been at the Asian Games, at the last Asian Games,” Iyer said.

Also Read: Will Ishan Kishan Play Against Afghanistan? Shreyas Iyer Gives Big Update

Iyer added that he is looking forward to sharing a relationship with hockey players and other Olympic players. “The first match we are going to play is against Japan, so that is going to be a historic one. And (looking forward to) sharing a relationship with the hockey players and other Olympic players.”

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