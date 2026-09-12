India Vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final: Check Match Prediction And Pitch Report

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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India Vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final: Check prediction, and pitch report for the title clash between India and Sri Lanka on September 13 in Dubai International Cricket Stadium

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India Vs Pakistan, Womens Asia Cup 2026
India Vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Photo: X/BCCIWomen

India and Sri Lanka head into the Women's T20 Asia Cup final with the tournament's two best spin attacks. India, led by Deepti Sharma, have taken 26 wickets in the tournament, the most by a side. Sri Lanka are next with 25.

That sets up a title clash that could turn on who handles the slow Dubai surface better. India look the more rounded side on current form. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have scored the bulk of their runs and given India stability at the top.

Sri Lanka, the defending champions, bring a different kind of threat. They know better than most that a final can reset the equation. Both teams have won every game so far in this Asia Cup, which raises the stakes further.

Also Read: India Vs Sri Lanka, Live Streaming, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final: Preview, When And Where To Watch

India's Recent Edge

India come in with stronger recent numbers. Nandani Sharma, their quick bowler, has been in good form too and adds pace to a bowling group already built around spin.

The wider record also favours India. They swept the five-match T20I series at home in December 2025 and have won nine of their last 10 T20Is against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka's only win in that run came in the biggest game. In the 2024 Asia Cup final in Dambulla, they chased 166 and won by eight wickets to lift the title. That means Sri Lanka have both a challenge and a cause for optimism.

Related Content
Sri Lanka's Harshitha Samarawickrama plays a shot during the Women's Asia Cup final T20 International cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Dambulla. - PTI Photo
Indian women cricket team players celebrating after taking a wicket during a match - BCCIWomen/X
Indian cricketer Deepti Sharma. - Photo: X | ICC
Sri Lanka women's cricketers in action in the women's asia cup 2026 at Dubai. - OfficialSLC/X

Also Read: India Vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final: Will Rain Play The Spoilsport In Dubai?

India Vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final: Match Prediction

According to Google’s win predictor, India hold a significant advantage heading into the final, with an 84% chance of victory compared to Sri Lanka’s 16%.

India’s recent dominance over Sri Lanka makes Harmanpreet Kaur’s side the stronger contender on paper. Their ability to handle pressure in major tournaments also adds to their credentials.

That said, Sri Lanka have been one of the standout teams of the competition. Having won all their matches and tasted success against India in the 2024 final.

Also Read: India Vs Afghanistan, Live Streaming, 1st T20I: Preview, When And, Where To Watch

India Vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup: Dubai International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The tournament has seen low scores, with only two instances surpassing 150 runs, both accomplished by India. The pitch has been advantageous for spin and slower bowlers, complicating the task of playing aggressive shots. The daytime temperature is anticipated to reach about 37 degrees Celsius, cooling slightly in the evening. Out of the 14 matches played thus far, teams batting first have emerged victorious in nine.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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