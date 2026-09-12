India Vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final: Will Rain Play The Spoilsport In Dubai?

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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India Women face Sri Lanka Women in the Asia Cup 2026 final in Dubai. Check match timing, live streaming details, weather forecast, pitch conditions and predicted playing XIs

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Harshitha Samarawickrama plays a shot during the Womens Asia Cup final. PTI
Sri Lanka's Harshitha Samarawickrama plays a shot during the Women's Asia Cup final T20 International cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Dambulla. PTI Photo

India Women will face Sri Lanka Women in the final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 13. Both teams in the final have been unbeaten in the tournament.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s side topped Group A with three victories before sealing their place in the final after beating Bangladesh in the semi-final.

Sri Lanka, captained by Chamari Athapaththu, is also enjoying an exceptional run in the tournament so far. They topped their group before securing a victory over Pakistan in the semi-final.

It’s a rematch from the last Asia Cup final, where Sri Lanka were crowned champions for the first time. Batting first, India put up a score of 165/6; Sri Lanka chased down the target in 18.4 overs. India, this time around, would like to take vengeance and win the title for the eighth time. Sri Lanka would look forward to repeating the performance they showed in the 2024 edition.

Also Read: India Vs Sri Lanka, Live Streaming, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final: Preview, When And Where To Watch

India W vs Sri Lanka W: Dubai Weather Forecast

Conditions in Dubai are expected to remain hot, with the temperature forecast to reach around 42-43°C during the day. The evening should be clear, with no significant chance of rain. Humidity is expected to rise later in the day, but weather interruptions are unlikely.

India W Vs Sri Lanka W: Dubai Weather Forecast
India W Vs Sri Lanka W: Dubai Weather Forecast Photo: Accuweather
India W Vs Sri Lanka W: Dubai Weather Forecast Photo: Accuweather

India W vs Sri Lanka W: Predicted Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh (WK), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Kranti Gaud, N Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma.

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The Women’s Asia Cup is scheduled to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium from August 28 to September 13. - @ACCMedia1

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (C), Imesha Dulani, Sanjana Kavindi, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana (WK), Sugandika Kumari, Chamudi Prabodha, Mithali Ayodhya Bandara.

Also Read: India Vs Afghanistan, Live Streaming, 1st T20I: Preview, When And, Where To Watch

India W vs Sri Lanka W: Live Streaming Details

The final will begin at 8:00 PM IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In India, the match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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