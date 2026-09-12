India Vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final: Will Rain Play The Spoilsport In Dubai?

India Women will face Sri Lanka Women in the final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 13. Both teams in the final have been unbeaten in the tournament.
Harmanpreet Kaur’s side topped Group A with three victories before sealing their place in the final after beating Bangladesh in the semi-final.
Sri Lanka, captained by Chamari Athapaththu, is also enjoying an exceptional run in the tournament so far. They topped their group before securing a victory over Pakistan in the semi-final.
It’s a rematch from the last Asia Cup final, where Sri Lanka were crowned champions for the first time. Batting first, India put up a score of 165/6; Sri Lanka chased down the target in 18.4 overs. India, this time around, would like to take vengeance and win the title for the eighth time. Sri Lanka would look forward to repeating the performance they showed in the 2024 edition.
India W vs Sri Lanka W: Dubai Weather Forecast
Conditions in Dubai are expected to remain hot, with the temperature forecast to reach around 42-43°C during the day. The evening should be clear, with no significant chance of rain. Humidity is expected to rise later in the day, but weather interruptions are unlikely.
India W vs Sri Lanka W: Predicted Playing XIs
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh (WK), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Kranti Gaud, N Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma.
Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (C), Imesha Dulani, Sanjana Kavindi, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana (WK), Sugandika Kumari, Chamudi Prabodha, Mithali Ayodhya Bandara.
India W vs Sri Lanka W: Live Streaming Details
The final will begin at 8:00 PM IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In India, the match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.