Pakistan’s No. 9 Razaullah Produces A Record-Blitz England Never Saw Coming

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Razaullah produced a record-breaking 81 off 63 balls on Test debut against England at Edgbaston, smashing four fours and nine sixes. His nine maximums equalled the record for the most sixes by a batter in a Test innings in England, matching England captain Ben Stokes’ nine sixes during his famous 155 against Australia at Lord’s in the 2023 Ashes. Razaullah also equalled Tim Southee’s record for the most sixes by a batter on Test debut, with the New Zealand pacer having hit nine against England in 2008. Batting at No. 9, Razaullah’s nine sixes were also a record for that position in a Test innings. His counter-attacking knock came after Pakistan were reduced to 318/8, with his 121-run ninth-wicket stand with Mohammad Abbas helping Pakistan reach 449 and set England a target of 130.

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England Pakistan Cricket 3rd test day 3 highlights-Jordan Cox
England's Jordan Cox catches out Pakistan's Ghazi Ghori from the delivery of Gus Atkinson on day three of the third cricket Test between England and Pakistan in Birmingham, England, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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England Pakistan Cricket 3rd test day 3 highlights-Razaullah
Pakistan's Razaullah walks after being stumped by England's Jordan Cox on day three of the third cricket Test between England and Pakistan in Birmingham, England, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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England's Josh Tongue celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Babar Azam on day three of the third cricket Test between England and Pakistan in Birmingham, England, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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Pakistan's Babar Azam batting on day three of the third cricket Test between England and Pakistan in Birmingham, England, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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Pakistan's Razaullah hits for six on day three of the third cricket Test between England and Pakistan in Birmingham, England, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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Pakistan's Razaullah celebrates making 50 runs on day three of the third cricket Test between England and Pakistan in Birmingham, England, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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Pakistan's Babar Azam batting on day three of the third cricket test between England and Pakistan in Birmingham, England, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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Pakistan's Shan Masood reacts after being dismissed by England's Gus Atkinson, right, on day three of the third cricket test between England and Pakistan in Birmingham, England, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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Pakistan's Babar Azam, left, and Shan Masood walk off at lunch on day three of the third cricket Test in Birmingham, England, Friday Sept. 11, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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England's Dan Lawrence appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Azan Awais on day three of the third Test in Birmingham, England, Friday Sept. 11, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP

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