Pakistan’s No. 9 Razaullah Produces A Record-Blitz England Never Saw Coming

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 12 September 2026 2:15 pm

Razaullah produced a record-breaking 81 off 63 balls on Test debut against England at Edgbaston, smashing four fours and nine sixes. His nine maximums equalled the record for the most sixes by a batter in a Test innings in England, matching England captain Ben Stokes’ nine sixes during his famous 155 against Australia at Lord’s in the 2023 Ashes. Razaullah also equalled Tim Southee’s record for the most sixes by a batter on Test debut, with the New Zealand pacer having hit nine against England in 2008. Batting at No. 9, Razaullah’s nine sixes were also a record for that position in a Test innings. His counter-attacking knock came after Pakistan were reduced to 318/8, with his 121-run ninth-wicket stand with Mohammad Abbas helping Pakistan reach 449 and set England a target of 130.