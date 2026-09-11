Bumrah Is Back, Sooryavanshi Is Smashing It And Delhi Has Rain: India Gear Up For Afghanistan

Sooryavanshi Vs Bumrah: The Centre Of Attraction

If Bumrah gets hit in the nets, his next delivery is likely to be a bouncer. Perhaps that is why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did not go berserk against the senior pacer. The teenager middled only one of the five or six deliveries he faced, with Bumrah mixing up his attack with a yorker and a few deliveries down the leg side.