MS Dhoni's CSK Stake Revealed: How Much Does The Ex-Captain Really Own?

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

MS Dhoni owns over one lakh CSK shares, but the franchise has denied reports of him seeking a 15–20% stake. He remains involved in key cricketing decisions

image Prefer on Google
MS Dhonis CSK Stake Revealed: How Much Does The Ex-Captain Really Own?
Srikkanth also stressed that CSK must first determine MS Dhoni's future role before finalising their coaching setup. Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • MS Dhoni owns over one lakh CSK shares, amounting to around 0.01–0.02% of the company

  • CSK have denied reports that Dhoni is looking to increase his stake to 15–20%

  • Dhoni remains involved in CSK's cricketing decisions, including the new coach appointment and potential player trades

MS Dhoni already has a financial interest in Chennai Super Kings, with the former India captain reportedly owning more than one lakh shares in the IPL franchise. However, CSK have denied reports that he is seeking to substantially increase his ownership.

The shareholding came to light after reports claimed that Dhoni was looking to acquire a much larger portion of the franchise. According to Cricbuzz, the shares currently held by Dhoni were bought privately at some point in the past.

Despite owning more than one lakh shares, Dhoni's percentage in the company remains very small. The reported shareholding pattern puts his ownership at approximately 0.01–0.02 per cent.

For comparison, the Srinivasan family holds more than 55 per cent of the company. Public shareholders collectively own more than 30 crore shares, which represents close to 40 per cent of the total.

The value of Dhoni's holding has nevertheless risen alongside IPL franchise valuations. With Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals reportedly valued at around INR 16,000 crore following their sales, Dhoni's stake in CSK could be worth approximately INR 2.6–3 crore.

Related Content
Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni after losing the match and being eliminated from the tournament following the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. - | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni after losing the match and being eliminated from the tournament following the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. - | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Cricketer MS Dhoni during the Chennai Super Kings’ ROAR 2026, pre-season fan event, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. - | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Chennai Super Kings' head coach Stephen Fleming, right, and MS Dhoni during a training session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. - Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

The reports surrounding Dhoni's ownership had suggested that he was looking to raise his stake to between 15 and 20 per cent. That would represent a substantial increase from his current holding.

CSK have rejected those claims and have said that no such discussions have taken place. The franchise has denied the reports both on and off the record.

Another factor in the ownership structure is that CSK is a privately held company. Its shares are not available for trading in the open market, meaning any change in ownership would have to be carried out privately.

Dhoni remains involved in CSK's cricketing decisions

Dhoni's involvement with CSK is not limited to his shareholding. He continues to be involved in cricket-related decisions at the franchise.

The team are currently looking for a replacement for Stephen Fleming, who recently left his position as head coach, and Dhoni is involved in the discussions over the appointment of the new coach.

He is also involved in discussions surrounding potential player trades before the auction.

Dhoni did not feature in any matches for CSK last season because of injuries. Despite his absence from the playing XI, he was reported to have remained involved in decisions away from the field.

With Ruturaj Gaikwad continuing as captain and a new coach expected to take charge, Dhoni's interaction with both will form part of CSK's setup for the upcoming season.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories