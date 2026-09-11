MS Dhoni's CSK Stake Revealed: How Much Does The Ex-Captain Really Own?

MS Dhoni owns over one lakh CSK shares, amounting to around 0.01–0.02% of the company
CSK have denied reports that Dhoni is looking to increase his stake to 15–20%
Dhoni remains involved in CSK's cricketing decisions, including the new coach appointment and potential player trades
MS Dhoni already has a financial interest in Chennai Super Kings, with the former India captain reportedly owning more than one lakh shares in the IPL franchise. However, CSK have denied reports that he is seeking to substantially increase his ownership.
The shareholding came to light after reports claimed that Dhoni was looking to acquire a much larger portion of the franchise. According to Cricbuzz, the shares currently held by Dhoni were bought privately at some point in the past.
Despite owning more than one lakh shares, Dhoni's percentage in the company remains very small. The reported shareholding pattern puts his ownership at approximately 0.01–0.02 per cent.
For comparison, the Srinivasan family holds more than 55 per cent of the company. Public shareholders collectively own more than 30 crore shares, which represents close to 40 per cent of the total.
The value of Dhoni's holding has nevertheless risen alongside IPL franchise valuations. With Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals reportedly valued at around INR 16,000 crore following their sales, Dhoni's stake in CSK could be worth approximately INR 2.6–3 crore.
The reports surrounding Dhoni's ownership had suggested that he was looking to raise his stake to between 15 and 20 per cent. That would represent a substantial increase from his current holding.
CSK have rejected those claims and have said that no such discussions have taken place. The franchise has denied the reports both on and off the record.
Another factor in the ownership structure is that CSK is a privately held company. Its shares are not available for trading in the open market, meaning any change in ownership would have to be carried out privately.
Dhoni remains involved in CSK's cricketing decisions
Dhoni's involvement with CSK is not limited to his shareholding. He continues to be involved in cricket-related decisions at the franchise.
The team are currently looking for a replacement for Stephen Fleming, who recently left his position as head coach, and Dhoni is involved in the discussions over the appointment of the new coach.
He is also involved in discussions surrounding potential player trades before the auction.
Dhoni did not feature in any matches for CSK last season because of injuries. Despite his absence from the playing XI, he was reported to have remained involved in decisions away from the field.
With Ruturaj Gaikwad continuing as captain and a new coach expected to take charge, Dhoni's interaction with both will form part of CSK's setup for the upcoming season.