Asian Games 2026: Full Schedule, Dates, Timings, Sports And India Events

Asian Games 2026 will be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4
India will compete across 35 sports, with athletics, shooting, hockey, cricket and badminton among the key medal events
Several competitions begin before the opening ceremony, with cricket, hockey and other events starting as early as September 17
The 20th Asian Games will be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4, 2026. While the opening ceremony is scheduled for September 19, competition begins earlier in several sports, with basketball among the events starting before the ceremony.
The Games feature 43 sports, with competitions spread across Aichi, Nagoya and other Japanese locations including Tokyo, Gifu and Shizuoka.
India will compete across 35 sports with 502 athletes, including 265 men and 227 women. Athletics has India's largest contingent with 73 athletes, followed by hockey with 40, while shooting and cricket have 30 athletes each.
Asian Games 2026: Complete Sport-Wise Schedule
|Sport
|Competition Dates
|Aquatics
|September 20 – October 3
|Archery
|September 26 – October 3
|Athletics
|September 23 – 29
|Badminton
|September 20 – 29
|Baseball/Softball
|September 21 – October 3
|Basketball
|September 10 – 26
|Boxing
|September 21 – October 2
|Breaking
|October 2 – 3
|Canoe/Kayak
|September 23 – October 2
|Combat Sports
|September 20 – October 3
|Cricket
|September 17 – October 3
|Cycling
|September 20 – October 2
|Equestrian
|September 21 – 27
|Esports
|September 23 – October 2
|Fencing
|September 22 – 27
|Football
|September 10 – October 3
|Golf
|September 30 – October 3
|Gymnastics
|September 21 – October 3
|Handball
|September 27 – 29
|Hockey
|September 18 – October 3
|Judo
|September 30 – October 3
|Kabaddi
|September 21 – 26
|Karate
|September 20 – 23
|Kurash
|September 27 – 29
|Mixed Martial Arts
|September 20 – 22
|Padel
|September 28 – October 3
|Rowing
|September 20 – 24
|Rugby Sevens
|October 1 – 3
|Sailing
|September 26 – October 3
|Sepaktakraw
|September 20 – October 3
|Shooting
|September 20 – October 1
|Skateboarding
|September 24 – 28
|Sport Climbing
|September 29 – October 1
|Squash
|September 23 – October 2
|Surfing
|September 25 – 28
|Table Tennis
|September 20 – 28
|Taekwondo
|October 1 – 3
|Tennis
|September 18 – October 3
|Teqball
|September 17 – 20
|Triathlon
|September 20 – 21
|Volleyball
|September 16 – October 3
|Weightlifting
|September 23 – 29
|Wrestling
|September 30 – October 3
|Wushu
|September 20 – 24
The detailed calendar has been compiled from the Aichi-Nagoya organising committee's competition schedule and updated sport-wise schedules.
Asian Games 2026: India Cricket Schedule
Cricket returns in the T20 format, with India entering both the men's and women's competitions. The women's team begins its campaign against Japan, while the men's team enters the quarter-final stage directly.
|Date
|Match
|Stage
|India Time
|September 18
|India vs Japan
|Women's quarter-final
|10:30
|September 20
|India/other qualified teams
|Women's semi-final
|5:30 AM / 10:30 AM*
|September 22
|Women's bronze medal match/final
|Medal stage
|5:30 AM / 10:30 AM*
|September 28
|India vs Group A runner-up
|Men's quarter-final
|5:30 AM / 10:30 AM*
|October 1
|Men's semi-final
|Subject to qualification
|5:30 AM / 10:30 AM*
|October 3
|Men's bronze medal match/final
|Subject to qualification
|5:30 AM / 10:30 AM*
*Timing depends on the fixture/qualification position. The published cricket schedule lists two daily sessions.
Asian Games 2026: India Hockey Schedule
India enter the hockey competitions as defending men's and women's champions. The men's side begins against Indonesia, while the women's team faces Uzbekistan.
Men's Hockey
|Date
|Match
|September 20
|India vs Indonesia
|September 22
|India vs Sri Lanka
|September 24
|South Korea vs India
|September 26
|Japan vs India
|September 28
|India vs Bangladesh
|October 1
|Men's semi-final/classification match*
|October 3
|Men's medal/classification match*
Women's Hockey
|Date
|Match
|September 20
|India vs Uzbekistan
|September 21
|India vs Indonesia
|September 23
|Thailand vs India
|September 25
|Japan vs India
|September 27
|India vs Singapore
|September 30
|Women's semi-final/classification match*
|October 2
|Women's medal/classification match*
*Subject to qualification.
Asian Games 2026: India Kabaddi Schedule
India will attempt to defend both the men's and women's kabaddi gold medals. The tournament runs from September 21 to 26.
|Date
|India Fixture
|September 21
|Japan vs India — Men's
|September 21
|Bangladesh vs India — Women's
|September 22
|South Korea vs India — Men's
|September 23
|Bangladesh vs India — Men's
|September 23
|Iran vs India — Women's
|September 24
|Chinese Taipei vs India — Men's
|September 24
|Japan vs India — Women's
|September 25
|Semi-finals*
|September 26
|Finals*
*Subject to qualification.
Asian Games 2026: India Badminton Schedule
PV Sindhu will headline India's badminton challenge, with the tournament beginning on September 20. The team events are followed by individual competitions.
|Date
|Event
|September 20
|Men's and women's team preliminary rounds
|September 21
|Men's and women's team preliminary rounds
|September 22
|Men's and women's team quarter-finals
|September 23
|Men's and women's team semi-finals
|September 24
|Men's and women's team finals
|September 25-26
|Individual preliminary rounds
|September 27
|Individual quarter-finals
|September 28
|Individual semi-finals
|September 29
|Individual finals
Asian Games 2026: India Shooting Schedule
Shooting is expected to be one of India's major medal-producing sports, with the competition running from September 20 to October 1.
|Date
|Major Events
|September 20
|Women's 10m air rifle
|September 21
|Men's 10m air rifle, men's/women's skeet
|September 22
|10m air rifle mixed team, skeet
|September 23
|Women's 10m air pistol, men's/women's skeet finals
|September 24
|Men's 10m air pistol, men's 50m rifle 3P
|September 25
|10m air pistol mixed team, men's 50m rifle 3P
|September 26
|Women's 50m rifle 3P
|September 27
|Women's 25m pistol, men's/women's trap
|September 28
|Women's 25m pistol final, trap
|September 29
|Men's/women's trap finals
|September 30
|Men's 25m rapid-fire pistol, trap mixed team
|October 1
|Men's 25m rapid-fire pistol final
Asian Games 2026: India Athletics Schedule
Athletics will run from September 23 to 29 and is India's largest contingent, with 73 athletes approved for the Games.
|Date
|Major Events
|September 24
|100m, 10,000m, triple jump, high jump, mixed 4x400m
|September 25
|Men's 100m final, men's 10,000m final, 400m, shot put, pole vault
|September 26
|Marathon, 200m, 400m, 1500m, triple jump, shot put
|September 27
|Race walk, 200m finals, high jump, long jump, javelin, steeplechase
|September 28
|800m, 400m hurdles, 1500m, javelin, 5000m, 4x100m
|September 29
|800m, 5000m, pole vault, high jump, hammer throw, 4x400m relays
Asian Games 2026: India Boxing Schedule
Indian boxers will compete from September 21, with medal bouts scheduled for October 2. The contingent includes Olympic medallists such as Lovlina Borgohain.
|Date
|Stage
|September 21-28
|Preliminary rounds
|September 29
|Men's and women's semi-finals begin
|September 30
|Remaining semi-finals
|October 2
|Finals
Asian Games 2026: India Archery Schedule
|Date
|Event
|September 26-29
|Recurve and compound competitions
|September 30-October 1
|Compound medal rounds
|October 2-3
|Recurve medal rounds
Asian Games 2026: India Wrestling Schedule
|Date
|Events
|September 30
|Greco-Roman and women's 68kg
|October 1
|Greco-Roman and women's 62kg
|October 2
|Men's freestyle 65kg/125kg, women's 50kg/76kg
|October 3
|Men's freestyle 57kg/74kg/97kg, women's 53kg/57kg
Asian Games 2026: India Weightlifting Schedule
|Date
|Indian Events
|September 23-29
|Men's 60kg — Rishikanta Singh
|September 23-29
|Women's 49kg — Mirabai Chanu
|September 23-29
|Women's 53kg — Gyaneshwari Yadav
|September 23-29
|Women's 61kg — Seram Nirupama Devi
|September 23-29
|Women's 69kg — Harjinder Kaur
Asian Games 2026: Other Major India Sports
|Sport
|India Schedule/Competition Window
|Rowing
|September 20-24
|Table Tennis
|September 20-28
|Squash
|September 23-October 2
|Tennis
|September 27-October 3
|Cycling
|September 20-October 2
|Equestrian
|September 21-27
|Fencing
|September 22-27
|Canoe/Kayak
|September 23-October 2
|Shooting
|September 20-October 1
|Golf
|September 30-October 3
|Judo
|September 30-October 3
|Taekwondo
|October 1-3
|Wrestling
|September 30-October 3
|Wushu
|September 20-24
|Karate
|September 20-23
|Kurash
|September 27-29
|MMA
|September 20-22
|Sport Climbing
|September 29-October 1
|Teqball
|September 17-20
|Sailing
|September 26-October 3
|Triathlon
|September 20-21
Asian Games 2026 Opening and Closing Ceremonies
The Opening Ceremony will take place on September 19 at Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya, while the Closing Ceremony is scheduled for October 4 at the same venue. Several sports will already have begun before the opening ceremony, making the competition calendar longer than the official Games period.
The Aichi-Nagoya organisers have confirmed 43 sports and 53 competition venues, with events also being staged outside the main host area.