Asian Games 2026: Full Schedule, Dates, Timings, Sports And India Events

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Published at:

Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya will run from September 19 to October 4, featuring 43 sports, with India targeting medals across cricket, hockey, athletics, shooting and more

image Prefer on Google
Asian Games 2026: Full Schedule, Dates, Timings, Sports And India Events
Indian hockey team at the Asian Champions Trophy 2024. Photo: X/AsiaHockey
Summary of this article

  • Asian Games 2026 will be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4

  • India will compete across 35 sports, with athletics, shooting, hockey, cricket and badminton among the key medal events

  • Several competitions begin before the opening ceremony, with cricket, hockey and other events starting as early as September 17

The 20th Asian Games will be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4, 2026. While the opening ceremony is scheduled for September 19, competition begins earlier in several sports, with basketball among the events starting before the ceremony.

The Games feature 43 sports, with competitions spread across Aichi, Nagoya and other Japanese locations including Tokyo, Gifu and Shizuoka.

India will compete across 35 sports with 502 athletes, including 265 men and 227 women. Athletics has India's largest contingent with 73 athletes, followed by hockey with 40, while shooting and cricket have 30 athletes each.

Asian Games 2026: Complete Sport-Wise Schedule

SportCompetition Dates
AquaticsSeptember 20 – October 3
ArcherySeptember 26 – October 3
AthleticsSeptember 23 – 29
BadmintonSeptember 20 – 29
Baseball/SoftballSeptember 21 – October 3
BasketballSeptember 10 – 26
BoxingSeptember 21 – October 2
BreakingOctober 2 – 3
Canoe/KayakSeptember 23 – October 2
Combat SportsSeptember 20 – October 3
CricketSeptember 17 – October 3
CyclingSeptember 20 – October 2
EquestrianSeptember 21 – 27
EsportsSeptember 23 – October 2
FencingSeptember 22 – 27
FootballSeptember 10 – October 3
GolfSeptember 30 – October 3
GymnasticsSeptember 21 – October 3
HandballSeptember 27 – 29
HockeySeptember 18 – October 3
JudoSeptember 30 – October 3
KabaddiSeptember 21 – 26
KarateSeptember 20 – 23
KurashSeptember 27 – 29
Mixed Martial ArtsSeptember 20 – 22
PadelSeptember 28 – October 3
RowingSeptember 20 – 24
Rugby SevensOctober 1 – 3
SailingSeptember 26 – October 3
SepaktakrawSeptember 20 – October 3
ShootingSeptember 20 – October 1
SkateboardingSeptember 24 – 28
Sport ClimbingSeptember 29 – October 1
SquashSeptember 23 – October 2
SurfingSeptember 25 – 28
Table TennisSeptember 20 – 28
TaekwondoOctober 1 – 3
TennisSeptember 18 – October 3
TeqballSeptember 17 – 20
TriathlonSeptember 20 – 21
VolleyballSeptember 16 – October 3
WeightliftingSeptember 23 – 29
WrestlingSeptember 30 – October 3
WushuSeptember 20 – 24

The detailed calendar has been compiled from the Aichi-Nagoya organising committee's competition schedule and updated sport-wise schedules.

Asian Games 2026: India Cricket Schedule

Cricket returns in the T20 format, with India entering both the men's and women's competitions. The women's team begins its campaign against Japan, while the men's team enters the quarter-final stage directly.

DateMatchStageIndia Time
September 18India vs JapanWomen's quarter-final10:30
September 20India/other qualified teamsWomen's semi-final5:30 AM / 10:30 AM*
September 22Women's bronze medal match/finalMedal stage5:30 AM / 10:30 AM*
September 28India vs Group A runner-upMen's quarter-final5:30 AM / 10:30 AM*
October 1Men's semi-finalSubject to qualification5:30 AM / 10:30 AM*
October 3Men's bronze medal match/finalSubject to qualification5:30 AM / 10:30 AM*

*Timing depends on the fixture/qualification position. The published cricket schedule lists two daily sessions.

Related Content
India’s cricketers will not get their usual five-star accommodation for the Asian Games in Japan. - X/ACCMedia1
Japan's National Men's Cricket Team - Photo | X/@CricketJapan
India celebrate a wicket of Zimbabwe during third T20I at Harare. - BCCI/X
Building Confidence: Athletes themselves must become active partners in shaping the future of sport - | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey

Asian Games 2026: India Hockey Schedule

India enter the hockey competitions as defending men's and women's champions. The men's side begins against Indonesia, while the women's team faces Uzbekistan.

Men's Hockey

DateMatch
September 20India vs Indonesia
September 22India vs Sri Lanka
September 24South Korea vs India
September 26Japan vs India
September 28India vs Bangladesh
October 1Men's semi-final/classification match*
October 3Men's medal/classification match*

Women's Hockey

DateMatch
September 20India vs Uzbekistan
September 21India vs Indonesia
September 23Thailand vs India
September 25Japan vs India
September 27India vs Singapore
September 30Women's semi-final/classification match*
October 2Women's medal/classification match*

*Subject to qualification.

Asian Games 2026: India Kabaddi Schedule

India will attempt to defend both the men's and women's kabaddi gold medals. The tournament runs from September 21 to 26.

DateIndia Fixture
September 21Japan vs India — Men's
September 21Bangladesh vs India — Women's
September 22South Korea vs India — Men's
September 23Bangladesh vs India — Men's
September 23Iran vs India — Women's
September 24Chinese Taipei vs India — Men's
September 24Japan vs India — Women's
September 25Semi-finals*
September 26Finals*

*Subject to qualification.

Asian Games 2026: India Badminton Schedule

PV Sindhu will headline India's badminton challenge, with the tournament beginning on September 20. The team events are followed by individual competitions.

DateEvent
September 20Men's and women's team preliminary rounds
September 21Men's and women's team preliminary rounds
September 22Men's and women's team quarter-finals
September 23Men's and women's team semi-finals
September 24Men's and women's team finals
September 25-26Individual preliminary rounds
September 27Individual quarter-finals
September 28Individual semi-finals
September 29Individual finals

Asian Games 2026: India Shooting Schedule

Shooting is expected to be one of India's major medal-producing sports, with the competition running from September 20 to October 1.

DateMajor Events
September 20Women's 10m air rifle
September 21Men's 10m air rifle, men's/women's skeet
September 2210m air rifle mixed team, skeet
September 23Women's 10m air pistol, men's/women's skeet finals
September 24Men's 10m air pistol, men's 50m rifle 3P
September 2510m air pistol mixed team, men's 50m rifle 3P
September 26Women's 50m rifle 3P
September 27Women's 25m pistol, men's/women's trap
September 28Women's 25m pistol final, trap
September 29Men's/women's trap finals
September 30Men's 25m rapid-fire pistol, trap mixed team
October 1Men's 25m rapid-fire pistol final

Asian Games 2026: India Athletics Schedule

Athletics will run from September 23 to 29 and is India's largest contingent, with 73 athletes approved for the Games.

DateMajor Events
September 24100m, 10,000m, triple jump, high jump, mixed 4x400m
September 25Men's 100m final, men's 10,000m final, 400m, shot put, pole vault
September 26Marathon, 200m, 400m, 1500m, triple jump, shot put
September 27Race walk, 200m finals, high jump, long jump, javelin, steeplechase
September 28800m, 400m hurdles, 1500m, javelin, 5000m, 4x100m
September 29800m, 5000m, pole vault, high jump, hammer throw, 4x400m relays

Asian Games 2026: India Boxing Schedule

Indian boxers will compete from September 21, with medal bouts scheduled for October 2. The contingent includes Olympic medallists such as Lovlina Borgohain.

DateStage
September 21-28Preliminary rounds
September 29Men's and women's semi-finals begin
September 30Remaining semi-finals
October 2Finals

Asian Games 2026: India Archery Schedule

DateEvent
September 26-29Recurve and compound competitions
September 30-October 1Compound medal rounds
October 2-3Recurve medal rounds

Asian Games 2026: India Wrestling Schedule

DateEvents
September 30Greco-Roman and women's 68kg
October 1Greco-Roman and women's 62kg
October 2Men's freestyle 65kg/125kg, women's 50kg/76kg
October 3Men's freestyle 57kg/74kg/97kg, women's 53kg/57kg

Asian Games 2026: India Weightlifting Schedule

DateIndian Events
September 23-29Men's 60kg — Rishikanta Singh
September 23-29Women's 49kg — Mirabai Chanu
September 23-29Women's 53kg — Gyaneshwari Yadav
September 23-29Women's 61kg — Seram Nirupama Devi
September 23-29Women's 69kg — Harjinder Kaur

Asian Games 2026: Other Major India Sports

SportIndia Schedule/Competition Window
RowingSeptember 20-24
Table TennisSeptember 20-28
SquashSeptember 23-October 2
TennisSeptember 27-October 3
CyclingSeptember 20-October 2
EquestrianSeptember 21-27
FencingSeptember 22-27
Canoe/KayakSeptember 23-October 2
ShootingSeptember 20-October 1
GolfSeptember 30-October 3
JudoSeptember 30-October 3
TaekwondoOctober 1-3
WrestlingSeptember 30-October 3
WushuSeptember 20-24
KarateSeptember 20-23
KurashSeptember 27-29
MMASeptember 20-22
Sport ClimbingSeptember 29-October 1
TeqballSeptember 17-20
SailingSeptember 26-October 3
TriathlonSeptember 20-21

Asian Games 2026 Opening and Closing Ceremonies

The Opening Ceremony will take place on September 19 at Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya, while the Closing Ceremony is scheduled for October 4 at the same venue. Several sports will already have begun before the opening ceremony, making the competition calendar longer than the official Games period.

The Aichi-Nagoya organisers have confirmed 43 sports and 53 competition venues, with events also being staged outside the main host area.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories