Japan Ready for India Challenge, Announce Squad for Historic T20I Clash

Japan have announced a 15-member squad for their historic T20I against India on September 22 in Sano. Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, Japan’s leading T20I run-scorer, will captain the side, which will also be used for the country’s Asian Games campaign in Aichi-Nagoya.
The fixture is part of celebrations marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Japan and stems from an initiative following a summit between the two countries’ leaders.
Kadowaki-Fleming, the 30-year-old has played 55 T20Is and scored 1,871 runs at a strike rate of 139.41, including two centuries and 12 fifties.
Japan is ready to face India as they have announced a 15-member Squad for the historic T20I clash on September 22 in Sano. Japan's leading run-scorer Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming will lead his country against India with the hosts opting to field the same squad that will play in the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.
Ibrahim Takahashi and Declan Suzuki-McComb are the other two players with the experience of more than 50 T20Is, stated the International Cricket Council (ICC). To be played under the banner of the Suzuki Cup, it will commemorate the 75th anniversary of India-Japan diplomatic relations.
"As part of their Asian Games preparation, the side have opted not to include players who are eligible to play T20Is under ICC regulations but ineligible under Asian Games rules," it added.
The 30-year-old Kadowaki-Fleming has appeared in 55 T20Is and scored 1871 runs at a strike rate of 139.41. He has two hundreds and 12 half centuries to his credit.
The Asian Games begin on September 19. The men's cricket competition will get underway from September 24. Ranked No.1, India are the reigning T20 World Cup champions, while Japan are placed 41st in ICC T20 rankings.
The 15-member Japanese squad also includes wicket-keeper Wataru Miyauchi and leg-spinner Makoto Taniyama, who is inspired by late Australian great Shane Warne. He is Japan's leading wicket-taker.
Rookie spin-bowling all-rounder Jake Kusuda-Nairn has also been included on the basis of his domestic performances along side medium pacer Tsuyoshi Takada.
The match against India is part of an initiative that stems from an agreement during a summit between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi.
Japan will also play two T20Is against Hong Kong on September 19 and 20.
They face Afghanistan (September 24) and Nepal (September 26) at the Asian Games, needing to finish in the top two to progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.
Japan's Squad: Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c), Charlie Hara-Hinze, Benjamin Ito-Davis, Alester Kadowaki-Fleming, Kohei Kubota, Jake Kusuda-Nairn, Wataru Miyauchi (wk), Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Alex Shirai-Patmore (wk), Shoma Sugaya-Slater, Declan Suzuki-McComb, Tsuyoshi Takada, Ibrahim Takahashi, Makoto Taniyama, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake. PTI PM PM ATK