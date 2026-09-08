East Zone holds an unassailable grip on the match after putting up a colossal 708 on the board. For South Zone to engineer any hopes of a turnaround, mounting a massive reply to secure that vital first-innings lead is non-negotiable. While their batting lineup certainly possesses the depth for the job, doing so against a probing pace battery of Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar will test every ounce of their resilience on a surface offering very few early gifts for the bowling side. With East Zone's attack hunting for patience over cheap breakthroughs, Day 3 serves as the ultimate litmus test: can South Zone lay down a stubborn marker with the bat, or will East Zone squeeze the life out of the contest and march closer to the silverware?