India Vs Germany LIVE Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: Salima Tete's Side Aim Strong Finish In Classification

Welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Germany FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 match. India’s women’s hockey team aim to cap its phenomenal FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign on a historic high when they battle Germany for fifth place at Amstelveen’s Wagener Stadium on Thursday. A victory would secure India’s best performance since its famous fourth-place finish in 1974. Salima Tete’s squad has captured global attention by remaining unbeaten in four of five outings, notably holding powerhouses China, England, and Australia to draws while routing South Africa 6-1. Their sole blemish remains a tight 2-0 defeat against hosts and defending champions Netherlands. Meanwhile, Germany enters this classification clash following a mixed second-stage run that featured a win over Spain and a crucial loss to Belgium. With exceptional tactical discipline, fierce defensive resilience, and sharp attacking combinations, India stands on the cusp of an unforgettable milestone. Expect a high-intensity tactical battle as both competitive sides fight to finish their impressive World Cup campaigns on top. Get IND vs GER women's hockey match live updates with us.

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