Outlook Explains | Why Julian Alvarez Was Omitted From Atletico Madrid's Squad For La Liga Opener Against Malaga?

Julián Álvarez was omitted from Atlético's opening match squad amid a fierce transfer standoff with Barcelona
Atlético blocked all moves to their domestic rival, backed by his massive release clause and a strict board stance.
Frustrated by the blocked exit, Álvarez remains tied to the club as management works to repair the fractured relationship
Julián Álvarez was entirely omitted from Atlético Madrid's matchday squad for their 2026–27 La Liga opening fixture, not even making the bench as his side cruised to a 2-0 victory against Málaga.
While manager Diego Simeone tried to brush off the omission in his pre-match press conference by claiming the star striker needed extra recovery time following his international summer, the reality behind his total exclusion was much more explosive.
Leaving their marquee talisman out of the matchday squad altogether served as the clearest signal yet that an intense internal crisis and bitter transfer standoff were boiling behind closed doors at the Wanda Metropolitano.
When Barcelona Came Calling
The roots of this friction stem from Barcelona’s aggressive and sustained pursuit of the Argentine forward earlier in the transfer window. Armed with the vision of Hansi Flick wanting Álvarez to spearhead their attack, Barcelona's sporting department worked aggressively behind the scenes to woo the player and his representatives.
Convinced by the sporting project at Camp Nou, Álvarez made it clear to Atlético's power-brokers that he wanted the move, turning what should have been a straightforward retention of a star player into a high-stakes tug-of-war.
Doors Closed
Atlético Madrid's executive board reacted to Barcelona's advances with absolute fury and an uncompromising wall of resistance. Club president Enrique Cerezo and Chief Executive Miguel Ángel Gil Marín established a hardline policy: under no circumstances would their star player be sold to a direct domestic rival, regardless of how lucrative Barcelona's financial offers might be.
At the heart of Atlético's unshakeable leverage is Álvarez's contract, which runs until 2030 and features a staggering 490 million euro release clause. Unless Barcelona triggers that astronomical figure, a departure to Camp Nou remains impossible.
A Toxic Situation
This immovable stance triggered severe complications behind the scenes, turning the training ground atmosphere toxic as the player grew increasingly frustrated. With Atlético refusing to even entertain negotiations, Álvarez's camp pushed hard for a resolution, leading to tense, direct clear-the-air talks with management that ultimately proved futile.
Moreover, Atlético's refusal to negotiate stems from deeper animosity. According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, relations turned toxic last season when comments from Deco, Joan Laporta, and Ronald Araújo ahead of crucial Copa del Rey and Champions League clashes deliberately destabilized both the player and the club. Compounding the anger, Barcelona’s financial proposals fell drastically short of the commitment Atlético initially invested in the Argentine.
As the standoff dragged on, top-tier transfer sources confirmed that Barcelona's dream of signing him was effectively dead in the water, forcing the Blaugrana to look elsewhere while leaving the striker trapped in a club where he no longer wished to be.
No Easy Way Out
Looking ahead, Atlético Madrid's defiant stance means Álvarez remains legally bound to the club under a long-term contract with no easy exit route, though the immediate future will test Diego Simeone's man-management to its absolute limit. With the domestic transfer path firmly blocked and the board choosing to make an aggressive statement about player power, the onus is now on healing the fractured relationship.
Whether Álvarez can put his disappointment behind him, regain his match sharpness, and reintegrate into the squad will determine if Los Colchoneros can salvage their season from the wreckage of this unprecedented transfer mutiny.
The Gloomy Silence
With the door firmly locked to Barcelona and potential suitors across Europe, Álvarez has seemingly been forced to confront his reality. Bound for four more years in the Spanish capital, "The Spider's" deep displeasure has spilled out into public view.
During his return to training, a clean-shaven look—unseen since his arrival in Spain—combined with a stark, gloomy silence during sessions. That palpable discontent culminated in his official club photo released on August 19, where a dead-pan, stone-faced expression contrasted sharply with the broad grins of his previous two seasons, confirming his current state of unhappiness behind the scenes.