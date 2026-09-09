Liverpool Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2026-27: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Liverpool host Atlético Madrid at Anfield tonight in their opening UEFA Champions League fixture under new manager Andoni Iraola
Both sides enter the European clash sitting 6th in their respective domestic leagues, looking to bounce back with an opening continental win
Both teams renew a familiar European rivalry after last season's five-goal thriller at Anfield
The UCL nights are back at Anfield for another season as Liverpool start their campaign against Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid. The Reds have a new manager at the helm, with Andoni Iraola replacing Arne Slot, who was sacked after a disappointing last season. The Scousers are yet to lose a match under the new man in charge, though they drew their first two games before finally taking home the first three points of the season on Friday Night last week against Ipswich Town. They are 6th in the English Premier League after three matchdays.
Meanwhile, in the Spanish capital, Simeone remains in the dugout as he takes charge for his 15th full season. Atlético have had a mixed start to the season, with the club sitting 6th in the La Liga table with a couple of wins, a draw, and a loss. They looked disjointed and flat against Athletic Bilbao, losing 3-0 on the weekend. Both teams are no strangers to each other and have faced each other multiple times over the past few years, with Liverpool winning three of the last five competitive meetings.
Liverpool have played Atleti nine times in their history, with the Reds winning four times to the Rojiblancos three, with two games ending in a tie. Both teams played each other in a thriller at Anfield on matchday 2 of the UCL group stage last season. Arne Slot’s side was sailing smoothly after taking a two-goal lead before Atletico’s Marcos Llorente levelled the proceedings with two fine goals. However, the Scousers finally came out on top, winning 3-2 thanks to a late Virgil Van Dijk header.
However, the Scousers finally came out on top, winning 3-2 thanks to a late Virgil van Dijk header. The two teams take on each other again at Anfield, with Simeone’s side hoping to win this time around, with their last win on Merseyside coming in the quarter-finals of the 2019-20 UCL season.
LFC finished 3rd in the group stages last season, winning six of their eight games and making it all the way to the quarter-finals, where they lost to eventual winner PSG. Atletico finished 14th in the group stages last season, but made it all the way to the semi-finals before losing to UCL runners-up Arsenal.
All You Need To Know About Liverpool Vs Atlético Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Match
When And Where Will The Liverpool FC Vs Atlético Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Match Take Place?
The UCL 2026-27 encounter between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will take place at Anfield in Liverpool.
What Time Will The Liverpool FC Vs Atlético Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Match Begin?
The UCL 2026-27 encounter between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will take place on Thursday, 10th September, at 12:30 A.M. IST
Which TV Channel Will Telecast The Liverpool FC Vs Atlético Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Match?
The Champions League tie between the Reds and the Rojiblancos will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network, which includes Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3, and Sony Sports Ten 5, along with their HD feeds.
How Can Fans Watch Liverpool FC Vs Atlético Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Online In India?
The UCL game between the two teams will be streamed live in India on the SonyLIV app and www.sonyliv.com from 12:30 A.M. IST onwards.
Squads (Predicted)
Liverpool FC (4-2-3-1): Alisson (Goalkeeper), R. Araújo, van Dijk (Captain), J. Jacquet, M. Kerkez, A. Mac Allister, D. Szoboszlai, F. Wirtz, C. Gakpo, V. Muñoz, and A. Isak. Manager: Andoni Iraola
Atlético Madrid (4-4-2): Oblak (Goalkeeper), A. Grimaldo, D. Hancko, M. Pubill, M. Llorente, A. Lookman, Koke (Captain), P. Barrios, G. Simeone, A. Baena, and K. I. Lee. Manager: Diego Simeone