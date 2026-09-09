Liverpool Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2026-27: Preview, When And Where To Watch

The UCL nights are back at Anfield for another season as Liverpool start their campaign against Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid. The Reds have a new manager at the helm, with Andoni Iraola replacing Arne Slot, who was sacked after a disappointing last season. The Scousers are yet to lose a match under the new man in charge, though they drew their first two games before finally taking home the first three points of the season on Friday Night last week against Ipswich Town. They are 6th in the English Premier League after three matchdays.