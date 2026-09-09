Column | What The Nepal Floods Tell Us About China’s Himalayan Frontier

On August 26, 2026, a wall of mud, ice and rock tore down the Trishuli River basin along the Nepal-Tibet border, cutting a scar over a 100 km through Rasuwa and Nuwakot—Nepal’s deadliest extreme-flow disaster on record. It happened a day after the special representatives of India and China, Ajit Doval and Wang Yi, wrapped up the 25th round of boundary talks in Beijing, which mentioned trans-border rivers only in passing. Both sides agreed to “maintain communication” on data sharing and the renewal of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) ahead of a September meeting on trans-border rivers, with no reference to the Medog mega-dam that China began building last year barely 50 km from the Arunachal Pradesh border. The latest information suggests that the trigger for the disaster was a glacier-and-bedrock collapse on the Nepali side, and not a Chinese dam failure, as initially suspected in Nepal. But the more useful question is what it reveals about the Himalayan frontier’s worsening state and how India and China talk, or fail to talk, about even greater risks downstream.