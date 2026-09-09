Iran Says It Captured US Submarine Drone In Strait Of Hormuz: Why It Matters?

Iran claims its forces captured a US underwater drone in the Strait of Hormuz, while Washington says the craft had already malfunctioned.
The US said the Anduril Dive-LD was an older model using commercially available technology and carried no sensitive data or classified radar and sonar systems.
The incident comes amid heightened US-Iran military activity and reduced commercial traffic through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.
Iran on Wednesday claimed it captured a US sea drone in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday. The Washington Post reported the claim, which put fresh focus on one of the world’s most sensitive shipping lanes.
US Central Command spokesperson Navy Capt. Tim Hawkins told Business Insider that the craft was an older-model Anduril Dive-LD that had failed more than a day earlier while surveying regional waters and was effectively "dead in the water" before Iranian forces recovered it. He added that the platform used commercially available technology, carried no sensitive data or classified radar and sonar systems, and offered "no exquisite defense technology for anyone to exploit."
What Happened To The US Drone?
IRGC says it captured the unmanned submarine at the entrance to the Strait. Iranian state media described it as highly advanced. US Central Command said it malfunctioned more than a day earlier while surveying regional waters.
Iranian Embassy in Ghana said in a cheeky post on X, “Washington already had an eventful evening explaining that drone sub we captured. Now 30+ missiles just hit US bases in Jordan. Please remain seated. This turbulence was just the preview.”
The strait is a vital shipping lane. Any military incident in the narrow waterway can quickly draw wider attention from governments, energy markets and commercial shippers.
Reuters could not independently verify Iran's claim, and the Pentagon did not address the Iranian account in its statement.
The 19-foot Dive-LD is designed for missions including mine countermeasures, seabed mapping, intelligence gathering and inspection of underwater infrastructure such as cables and pipelines, according to Anduril. According to Anduril, the Dive-LD can operate for up to 10 days without returning to base and dive to depths of up to 6,000 metres, as per Reuters.
The incident also highlights the growing use of unmanned naval systems by the US military to monitor large areas, gather intelligence and track ships and submarines without putting personnel at risk.
Why Is The Strait Of Hormuz Important?
The episode also fits a broader pattern. The Strait of Hormuz has long been points of friction between Iran and the United States.
CENTCOM forces said they destroyed five Iranian crude oil carriers, as of Tuesday (local time), after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted a US Navy warship with ballistic missiles twice over the past two days.
UKMTO has received a report involving a merchant vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. Reports indicate that the vessel was subject to interaction as part of ongoing military activity in the region.
As per CENTCOM, they have redirected 92 commercial vessels, disabled 3 and boarded 2 to ensure strict compliance of their blockade as of Tuesday.
IRGC attacks, attempted attacks, and/or harassment activity persisted. These actions continue to demonstrate Iran’s intent to assert presence along key transit lanes and maintain pressure on transiting vessels, as per UKMTO report. Commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained at reduced levels, with a modest uptick from recent lows, yet still below baseline.
Tehran is facing one of the Islamic Republic’s toughest economic pressures in decades after years of coping with sanctions, according to Iranian insiders and regional sources. A US naval blockade and intensified sanctions are squeezing oil exports, limiting access to foreign currency and putting increasing pressure on the country’s economy, Reuters reported.