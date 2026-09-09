Bangladesh Beat UAE By 34 Runs, Set Up Semi-Final Clash Against India In Women's Asia Cup

Bangladesh secured a semi-final meeting with India after defeating the UAE by 34 runs in Dubai to finish second in Group B
Bangladesh finished second in Group B and will face undefeated Group A toppers India in Dubai on Thursday, September 10
Defending champions Sri Lanka topped Group B and will meet Pakistan in the second semi-final on Friday, September 11
Bangladesh beat the United Arab Emirates by 34 runs in Dubai on Tuesday to set up a semi-final against India in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026. The win also completed the last-four line-up, with Pakistan set to face Sri Lanka in the other semi-final.
Bangladesh had earlier recovered from their defeat to Sri Lanka to finish second in Group B. India topped Group A and Sri Lanka finished first in Group B.
India and Bangladesh will meet in the opening semi-final on Thursday, September 10, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The match starts at 8pm IST. Pakistan and Sri Lanka will play at the same venue on Friday, September 11, also at 8pm IST.
Bangladesh Beat UAE
Bangladesh had to work hard for the result.
Asked to bat first, they managed only 103 for seven after failing to build momentum. Sharmin Akhter top-scored with 38 off 31 balls, while captain Nigar Sultana made 23 off 28.
After Bangladesh slipped to 55 for six, Nahida Akter helped steady the innings with 16 and a 42-run seventh-wicket stand with Sharmin. Nahida then returned with the ball to take 4-0-18-2. Marufa Akter took two wickets for nine runs and Rabeya Khan picked up three wickets. UAE's Suraksha Kotte stood out with 4-0-11-3, but the chase never got going and the hosts finished on 69 for nine in 20 overs.
India Await Bangladesh
India go into the semi-final in strong form.
They topped Group A after winning all three matches. One of those wins came against Pakistan, whom India bowled out for 55 before chasing the target down by seven wickets.
Smriti Mandhana has been one of India's standouts. She made 124 from 64 deliveries against Hong Kong in a 137-run victory, and the innings also took her to the top of the run charts in women's international cricket.
India's milestones do not stop there. Deepti Sharma became the leading wicket-taker in Women’s T20Is after going past Thailand’s Thipatcha Putthawong. Shafali Verma also became the youngest and fastest player to reach 3,000 runs in Women’s T20Is.
Pakistan Sri Lanka Semi
The other semi-final is also set.
Pakistan booked their place with a 72-run win over Hong Kong. They will face Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, September 11, at 8pm IST.
Sri Lanka topped Group B, stayed unbeaten and had earlier beaten Bangladesh by four wickets. They are also the defending champions.