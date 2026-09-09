Bangladesh Beat UAE By 34 Runs, Set Up Semi-Final Clash Against India In Women's Asia Cup

After Bangladesh slipped to 55 for six, Nahida Akter helped steady the innings with 16 and a 42-run seventh-wicket stand with Sharmin. Nahida then returned with the ball to take 4-0-18-2. Marufa Akter took two wickets for nine runs and Rabeya Khan picked up three wickets. UAE's Suraksha Kotte stood out with 4-0-11-3, but the chase never got going and the hosts finished on 69 for nine in 20 overs.