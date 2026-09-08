BCCI Signs Campa, SBI Life And ChatGPT In Rs 130 Crore Home Cricket Sponsorship Deal

The BCCI has signed Campa, SBI Life, and ChatGPT as associate partners for India's home cricket in deals exceeding Rs 130 crore over two seasons
The cumulative sponsorship value marks a 44 per cent increase compared to the previous commercial cycle
The agreements commence with India's upcoming home series against the West Indies and remain valid through March 2028
PTI reported that the BCCI has signed Campa, SBI Life and ChatGPT as associate partners for India’s home cricket in deals worth more than Rs 130 crore over two seasons. The combined value is 44 per cent higher than the previous cycle.
The partnerships begin with India’s upcoming home series against the West Indies and run through March 2028. They will cover the Board’s home international cricket during that period.
Commercial Portfolio Expansion
The deals widen the BCCI’s commercial portfolio and bring in brands from three sectors — beverages, insurance and AI technology. That mix gives the Board a broader sponsor base around its home cricket inventory and opens fresh touchpoints with fans.
The partnerships also reflect how Indian cricket gives businesses a platform to build visibility, reach consumers and engage a large and passionate fan base.
BCCI Leadership Reaction
BCCI president Mithun Manhas told PTI that the signing of Campa, SBI Life and ChatGPT is a strong endorsement of the strength of the Indian cricket ecosystem.
He said the big increase in the combined value of these partnerships is particularly encouraging. It reflects the trust that leading brands have in the reach, engagement and commercial potential that comes with being associated with BCCI.
Manhas added that each brings a distinct brand and proposition to Indian cricket. He said the BCCI looks forward to working with them to build strong associations that create greater value for all stakeholders.
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI that the significant growth in the value of the home season partnerships reflects the strength of the property and the confidence that brands have in the BCCI and Team India.