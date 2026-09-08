BCCI Signs Campa, SBI Life And ChatGPT In Rs 130 Crore Home Cricket Sponsorship Deal

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Published at:

BCCI signs Campa, SBI Life and ChatGPT as associate partners for India’s home cricket, with deals worth over Rs 130 crore across two seasons through March 2028

image Prefer on Google
BCCI Signs Campa, SBI Life And ChatGPT In Rs 130 Crore Home Cricket Sponsorship Deal
Boycott China: BCCI To Review Lucrative IPL Sponsorship Deals Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • The BCCI has signed Campa, SBI Life, and ChatGPT as associate partners for India's home cricket in deals exceeding Rs 130 crore over two seasons

  • The cumulative sponsorship value marks a 44 per cent increase compared to the previous commercial cycle

  • The agreements commence with India's upcoming home series against the West Indies and remain valid through March 2028

PTI reported that the BCCI has signed Campa, SBI Life and ChatGPT as associate partners for India’s home cricket in deals worth more than Rs 130 crore over two seasons. The combined value is 44 per cent higher than the previous cycle.

The partnerships begin with India’s upcoming home series against the West Indies and run through March 2028. They will cover the Board’s home international cricket during that period.

The new deals add to the BCCI’s commercial push around home cricket.

Commercial Portfolio Expansion

The deals widen the BCCI’s commercial portfolio and bring in brands from three sectors — beverages, insurance and AI technology. That mix gives the Board a broader sponsor base around its home cricket inventory and opens fresh touchpoints with fans.

The partnerships also reflect how Indian cricket gives businesses a platform to build visibility, reach consumers and engage a large and passionate fan base.

BCCI Leadership Reaction

BCCI president Mithun Manhas told PTI that the signing of Campa, SBI Life and ChatGPT is a strong endorsement of the strength of the Indian cricket ecosystem.

Related Content
The current structure and functioning of the BCCI are broadly in line with other major cricket boards across the world. - File
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, centre, selection committee Chairman at the BCCI headquarters, in Mumbai. - | Photo: PTI
Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal in action against IRE-W. - X/BCCIWomen
India Have Never Lost A T20I Series Against West Indies At Home - | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura

He said the big increase in the combined value of these partnerships is particularly encouraging. It reflects the trust that leading brands have in the reach, engagement and commercial potential that comes with being associated with BCCI.

Manhas added that each brings a distinct brand and proposition to Indian cricket. He said the BCCI looks forward to working with them to build strong associations that create greater value for all stakeholders.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI that the significant growth in the value of the home season partnerships reflects the strength of the property and the confidence that brands have in the BCCI and Team India.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories