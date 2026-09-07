Haryana Sanitation Strike: What We Know As Govt Dismisses 32 Workers

The Haryana government has dismissed 32 sanitation workers as a statewide strike over regularisation enters its second month.
The strike involves 13,091 contractual sanitation workers, along with 3,418 regular employees supporting the agitation, with regularisation remaining the key unresolved demand.
The government says it has accepted 12 of the workers’ 13 demands, but the strike has been extended until September 9 as mounting garbage continues to strain civic services.
The Haryana government has dismissed 32 sanitation workers as a statewide strike over regularisation entered its second month, intensifying the standoff between the administration and employees.
Most of those dismissed are office-bearers of the sanitation workers’ union and had recently been booked in criminal cases for allegedly obstructing garbage-collection operations.
The action came after the Urban Local Bodies Department gave striking workers until September 5 to return to duty or face legal and disciplinary action.
Why Are Haryana’s Sanitation Workers On Strike?
The strike began on August 6, with 13,091 contractual workers on Palika Rolls staying off duty. Another 3,418 regular sanitation workers have joined in support, according to The Tribune.
The sanitation workers are on strike, and the government’s decision to remove 32 of them has hardened the stand-off. The action has added pressure to talks around the protest, which continues to affect routine waste collection and related civic work.
“The dismissal orders were issued on Monday. The workers were given time till Saturday. Sunday was a holiday, so the orders were issued on September 7,” a senior Urban Local Bodies Department official told The Tribune.
Why Is The Strike Continuing?
Sanitation workers are demanding regularisation of contractual employees, have decided to extend their stir by three days till September 9.
Earlier, the Haryana government had warned the protesting workers to resume their duties by Saturday, or else legal and departmental action will be taken against them.
So far, the protesters have rejected various offers made by the government, insisting on regularisation of their services.
"All tactics employed by the government to crush the sanitation and fire employees' legitimate movement, discredit them, and instill fear among the staff have failed completely.
"Despite police repression, false cases, arrests, suspensions, and dismissals, the employees' morale remains high. They are firmly resolved to continue the struggle until their demands are met," Naresh Kumar Shastri, state president of the Nagarpalika Karamchari Sangh, said in a statement.
Shastri said 'Jan Nyay Panchayats' will be organized across all districts of the state on September 10, 11, and 12. Subsequently, a state-level 'Jan Nyay Panchayat' will be held in Kurukshetra on September 13 to formulate a strategy to decisively intensify the agitation, he added.
The Nagarpalika Karamchari Sangh Haryana has appealed to all social organizations and people of the state to support the movement of sanitation, sewer, and fire department employees.
On September 2, the government had directed all municipal corporation commissioners and district municipal commissioners to inform striking employees under their jurisdiction to report to their duties by September 5, saying they have been absent without notice or permission.
Many sanitation workers on Friday tonsured their heads, alleging that the government is adopting repressive policies.
On Saturday, the Haryana government decided to bring sanitation workers working on municipal rolls under the ambit of the state's contractual employees law, an official statement had said, as per PTI.
With this decision, the services of sanitation workers will be secured up to the age of 60 years, and they will receive several benefits broadly at par with regular employees under the provisions of the Haryana Contractual Employees (Service Security) Act, 2024.
At present, 13,093 sanitation workers working on municipal rolls are employed in urban local bodies across the state. These employees are currently being paid Rs 20,590 per month, comprising Rs 19,000 as salary and Rs. 1,590 as allowances.
After being brought under the ambit of the contractual employees law, sanitation workers will also be entitled to various benefits, including annual dearness allowance, death-cum-retirement gratuity and maternity leave, PTI reported.