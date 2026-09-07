Austria’s Headscarf Ban For Girls Under 14 Takes Effect: What Is The Rule?

Austria’s ban on headscarves for girls under 14 is facing its first practical test as schools reopen for the new academic year.
The measure applies in schools and provides for fines of €150 to €800 in cases of repeated violations.
The government says the law protects girls’ freedom, while Austria’s main Muslim organisation has criticised the measure and plans to challenge it in court.
Austria’s ban on headscarves for girls under 14 is facing its first practical test as schools reopen. The policy applies to girls under 14, and the start of term brings it into the school day. Reuters reported that the reopening puts the rule into practice as classes resume.
Schools are where the ban will be applied. That is why the return of pupils matters now, with Austrian authorities expected to enforce the measure as the new term begins. The policy is aimed at girls under 14 and is tied directly to the school setting.
What Does Austria’s Under-14 Headscarf Ban Say?
The ban targets girls under 14. Reuters reported that Austrian authorities are enforcing the headscarf ban in schools as the new term begins. The measure has moved from a government decision into the education system, where schools must apply it on the ground.
The policy is linked to the reopening because classrooms are the main place where it will operate. That makes the school term central to how the rule is carried out and how it is handled inside school premises.
Why Is Austria’s Headscarf Ban Controversial?
The reopening gives the ban its first real test. As pupils return, the issue shifts from legislation to day-to-day application inside schools. The rule concerns headscarves worn by girls under 14, and its effect will be judged in classrooms and school premises.
Teachers, students and school administrations now face the policy directly rather than in theory. The question is not the text of the ban alone but how it is enforced once schools are open.
Reuters reported that the ban had already drawn debate before schools reopened. That debate has sharpened now that the policy is no longer theoretical.
Asked by national broadcaster ORF if the court would overturn the new ban, Education Minister Christoph Wiederkehr said, as quoted by Reuters, "You can never be completely certain."
"We in the government carried out very intensive consultations and we in the education ministry tried very hard to write a law that complies with the constitution," Wiederkehr said on Monday.
The measure is also being watched as a test case in Austria. Attention is focused on a rule that applies specifically to girls under 14 and on how far authorities press enforcement in schools.
What happens at the start of term will shape the next phase of the debate. The policy’s impact will depend on how it is carried out in schools, not just on the wording of the ban.