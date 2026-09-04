India Steps In To Help Kallakurichi Woman In Kuwait

An Indian domestic worker from Tamil Nadu alleged torture, starvation and months of unpaid wages in Kuwait.
Identified as Vanitha from Kallakurichi, she appealed to Tamil Nadu authorities for help returning to India.
The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has intervened and is assisting her, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.
The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has stepped in to assist an Indian domestic worker who posted a video alleging that she was tortured and denied pay for months in the Gulf country.
In the video, the woman – identified as Vanitha from Tamil Nadu – appealed to the authorities in her home state to help her return to India, according to PTI.
What Happened To The Kallakurichi Woman In Kuwait?
The woman from Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district alleged torture, starvation and non-payment of wages by her employers.
She said she travelled to Kuwait three months ago through an employment agent.
In the video, in which she is seen with her head covered with a scarf, the woman alleged that she had been denied proper food for more than 50 days and not paid her salary for the past two months.
“They are torturing me... I request the Collector madam and the Superintendent of Police madam to somehow rescue me and help me return to my motherland,” she said with folded hands.
In another video, the woman's mother, identified as Vennila, appealed to the district administration for immediate intervention.
She alleged that an employment agent had misled the family about the job conditions and said her daughter, a mother of two teenagers, was in distress, according to PTI.
What Are Authorities Doing To Bring Her Back?
Responding to a question on the issue during his regular press briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the embassy has extended her a helping hand.
“As soon as our embassy became aware of this issue, it offered assistance,” Jaiswal said.
“our Embassy as and when they came to know of this particular issue, they gave her a helping hand and as of now, you would have seen some of those videos, she is with our Embassy now and we remain committed to doing our best for the wellbeing, safety and welfare of Indian nationals abroad,” he said.
Jaiswal also responded to a separate question on certain remarks reportedly made by Birmingham Mayor Zaker Choudhry on the Kashmir issue.
“Regarding comments by the Mayor of Birmingham on Kashmir, you know where India stands. The whole of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh are part of India which are integral to India and inalienable parts of India. That is what I have to say. As far as our policy towards Pakistan is concerned, you very well know where we are in this particular matter,” he said.