India Steps In To Help Kallakurichi Woman In Kuwait

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
Published at:

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Indian Embassy in Kuwait has assisted a Kallakurichi woman who alleged torture and unpaid wages, with the woman now staying at the embassy

image Prefer on Google
Kuwait woman
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal Photo: ANI
Summary of this article

  • An Indian domestic worker from Tamil Nadu alleged torture, starvation and months of unpaid wages in Kuwait.

  • Identified as Vanitha from Kallakurichi, she appealed to Tamil Nadu authorities for help returning to India.

  • The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has intervened and is assisting her, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has stepped in to assist an Indian domestic worker who posted a video alleging that she was tortured and denied pay for months in the Gulf country.

In the video, the woman – identified as Vanitha from Tamil Nadu – appealed to the authorities in her home state to help her return to India, according to PTI.

Randhir Jaiswal - | Photo: PTI
RSS Sanctions Call: MEA Slams USCIRF, Questions Its Credibility

By Outlook News Desk

What Happened To The Kallakurichi Woman In Kuwait?

The woman from Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district alleged torture, starvation and non-payment of wages by her employers.

She said she travelled to Kuwait three months ago through an employment agent.

In the video, in which she is seen with her head covered with a scarf, the woman alleged that she had been denied proper food for more than 50 days and not paid her salary for the past two months.

“They are torturing me... I request the Collector madam and the Superintendent of Police madam to somehow rescue me and help me return to my motherland,” she said with folded hands.

Related Content
Randhir Jaiswal - | Photo: PTI
India Urges Global Community to Condemn PoK Violence - null
‘Internal Matter’: India Gives US A Reality Check On FCRA Bill - PTI
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal briefs media. - PTI

In another video, the woman's mother, identified as Vennila, appealed to the district administration for immediate intervention.

She alleged that an employment agent had misled the family about the job conditions and said her daughter, a mother of two teenagers, was in distress, according to PTI.

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor - X@USAmbIndia
‘No Questions’ At Modi-Trump Meet? MEA Calls It ‘Standard Practice’ For VVIP Visits

By Outlook News Desk

India has dispatched 10 tonnes of HADR assistance and essential medicines to support Nepal’s response to the devastating floods - @DrSJaishankar/X
MEA Says Embassy In Kathmandu Coordinating Rescue Of Indians After Nepal Flood

By Outlook News Desk

What Are Authorities Doing To Bring Her Back?

Responding to a question on the issue during his regular press briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the embassy has extended her a helping hand.

“As soon as our embassy became aware of this issue, it offered assistance,” Jaiswal said.

“our Embassy as and when they came to know of this particular issue, they gave her a helping hand and as of now, you would have seen some of those videos, she is with our Embassy now and we remain committed to doing our best for the wellbeing, safety and welfare of Indian nationals abroad,” he said.

Jaiswal also responded to a separate question on certain remarks reportedly made by Birmingham Mayor Zaker Choudhry on the Kashmir issue.

“Regarding comments by the Mayor of Birmingham on Kashmir, you know where India stands. The whole of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh are part of India which are integral to India and inalienable parts of India. That is what I have to say. As far as our policy towards Pakistan is concerned, you very well know where we are in this particular matter,” he said.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories