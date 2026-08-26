MEA Says Embassy In Kathmandu Coordinating Rescue Of Indians After Nepal Flood

India said its embassy in Kathmandu is coordinating with Nepalese authorities after the Rasuwa flash floods
Indians were among hundreds reported missing as search and rescue operations continued
New Delhi has also advised Indian nationals in affected areas to follow local authorities’ instructions
The Ministry of External Affairs said India is in touch with Nepalese authorities to assist Indian nationals affected by the flash floods in Nepal's Rasuwa district.
The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu is coordinating with local authorities on rescue and relief efforts, the MEA said in a post on X. The ministry also advised Indian nationals in affected areas to follow instructions from Nepalese authorities.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also said India was closely monitoring the situation and that the government was working to assist Indians affected by the disaster.
Indians Among Missing
A flash flood swept through parts of Rasuwa district after a sudden surge in the Bhote Koshi River, damaging homes, roads and bridges and leaving people missing.
Earlier reports said 105 Indians were among hundreds of people reported missing after the flooding, with search and rescue operations underway.
The disaster also prompted heightened monitoring in India as floodwaters moved downstream towards Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.
India-Nepal Coordination
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier spoken with Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah and conveyed condolences over the loss of lives, saying India stood ready to provide assistance for rescue and relief operations.
The latest MEA update indicates that Indian diplomatic officials are now working directly with Nepalese authorities on the situation involving affected Indian nationals.
Search and rescue operations remain underway as authorities assess the extent of the destruction and work to locate those still missing.