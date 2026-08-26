Watch: Nepal Flash Floods Killed Over 100 People, Many More Missing

Flash floods in Nepal have killed at least 103 cpeople and left hundreds of more missing, with villages and infrastructure severely damaged near the Tibet border.
Social media visuals showed floodwaters sweeping through settlements and damaging roads, bridges and other infrastructure.
Nepal authorities reported 384 tourists missing, including 291 foreign nationals from countries such as India, the UK, US and Malaysia.
Dramatic visuals shared on social media have captured the scale of destruction caused by massive flash floods in Nepal, with villages swept away and roads, bridges and power infrastructure damaged near the Tibet border.
The flooding has left at least 103 people dead and hundreds of more missing, according to Nepalese authorities.
Videos circulating on social media showed fast-moving floodwaters inundating settlements and damaging infrastructure in the affected areas.
Nepal Police, while sharing updates, urged people to remain cautious about unverified information.
“Let us help one another. Let us not believe in rumors,” Nepal Police said.
Authorities said 384 tourists were also reported missing following the flash floods, including 291 foreign nationals from countries including the UK, US, India and Malaysia.
The disaster also affected areas across the border in Tibet. Chinese authorities reported at least three deaths and said 265 people remained missing in Gyirong County. State broadcaster CCTV said casualty figures were still being verified.
A man stuck at the middle of the flash flood recorded a horrifying video of the incident
Nepal PM Calls For Unity
Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah appealed for patience and unity as rescue efforts continued in the flood-hit areas.
“Please be patient. The government takes full responsibility for your rescue, treatment, food and shelter. In times of such a disaster, we all need to stand together,” Shah said in a Facebook post.
The floods struck parts of Rasuwa district near the Nepal-Tibet border, causing extensive damage along the Bhote Koshi River and affecting transport and other infrastructure.
“These times are very sensitive. Our first priority should be to save the lives of the injured, search for the missing, and provide security to the affected people,” Shah said.
The Prime Minister said 100 beds had been allocated at Bir Hospital and the National Trauma Center in Kathmandu for free treatment of those injured. Other major hospitals in the Kathmandu Valley were also placed on standby to provide medical care.
“The government has deployed medical teams in the affected areas to rescue the injured and provide first aid... Nepal Scouts, World Health Organization and other bodies have sent doctors, rescue workers, and health supplies to the flood-hit areas,” Shah said.
He directed authorities to arrange food, clean water, medicines and temporary accommodation for affected families. Shah also said damaged roads, bridges, electricity networks and water infrastructure would be rebuilt on priority, while displaced families would be moved to safer locations.